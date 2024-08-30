Top commander warns Israel on Iran’s radar 

Addressing the worshippers in the Friday prayers sermons in the Iranian capital Tehran, Brigadier General Alireza Sabahi Fard, commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran Air Defense Force (IRIADF) said, “Considering the threats of global arrogance, we have upgraded our defense capabilities ahead of them. Of course, we are not oblivious to other threats and we are carefully monitoring the Zionist regime.”

The senior commander said the Iranian air force acts upon instructions by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei that “the life of a nation depends on improving the components of power,” and added “Based on this, we have based a detailed analysis of the air defense battle scene.”

Brig. Gen. Sabahi Fard argued that the enemies have stepped up their hostilities because “Iran is becoming a role model as a driving force of resistance movements and confronting oppression and achieving true independence and freedom.”

Explaining that the country’s air force manufactures its defense needs in all areas according to the aerospace threats, the commander said it is “constantly producing, repairing and optimizing the equipment.”