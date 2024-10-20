Media WireMiddle East

Three Lebanese soldiers killed in Israeli attack: Army

By IFP Media Wire

The Lebanese military announced on Sunday three of its soldiers had been killed in an Israeli airstrike on their vehicle.

The troops were killed on a road connecting the border village of Ain Ebel to the nearby town of Hanin, the army added.

The latest deaths bring the number of troop casualties to eight killed since all-out war erupted between Israel and Hezbollah last month.

While cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah continued since the Gaza war last October, Tel Aviv escalated its offensive in Lebanon late last month, killing Hezbollah leader Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah and many other commanders.

The extensive air raids, followed by a ground invasion, have claimed more than 1,500 lives and displaced around 1.3 million people.

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

