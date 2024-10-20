Three Lebanese soldiers killed in Israeli attack: Army

Three Lebanese soldiers were killed in an Israeli strike on an army vehicle in southern Lebanon, the Lebanese military said.

The troops were killed on a road connecting the border village of Ain Ebel to the nearby town of Hanin, the army added.

The latest deaths bring the number of troop casualties to eight killed since all-out war erupted between Israel and Hezbollah last month.

While cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah continued since the Gaza war last October, Tel Aviv escalated its offensive in Lebanon late last month, killing Hezbollah leader Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah and many other commanders.

The extensive air raids, followed by a ground invasion, have claimed more than 1,500 lives and displaced around 1.3 million people.