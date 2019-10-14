The Most Profitable Gold Making Methods in OSRS

Thieving

Thieving is an easy and simple skill to level up and there are several ways to approach leveling this skill. You can go straight for pickpocketing, or complete the Fight Arena or steal from Cake and Tea stalls in the early levels. Due to the diverse leveling experience of this skill, it’s one of the more engaging skills to level, so you may consider picking Thieving over another skill for this reason.

Thieving Master Farmers can be done from level 38 Thieving, although to get the most gold per hour you’re going to want to have a higher Thieving level.

Pickpocketing Paladins in East Ardougne (near the castle and market) can also net you plenty of OSRS Gold and chaos runes. Pickpocketing Paladins is a low effort task that doesn’t take up too much time or require any special knowledge other than having a good thieving skill. It is recommended to have your Thieving skill be at least 70 for this method.

Smithing

You may be surprised to see Smithing crop up on this list because historically it was never very profitable. However, Smithing is now extremely profitable. This shift is almost entirely to do with the Blast Furnace. It’s quicker and cheaper to use the Blast Furnace for Smithing than anything else, so it’s well worth your time to give it a go.

At level 50 Smithing you can start Smithing mithril bars, which will net you around 600,000 Gold Pieces an hour. At level 85 Smithing you can smith Runite bars, netting you 1.2 to 1.3 million Gold Pieces an hour. There are plenty of other ores you can smith too if you look around!

Runecrafting

Rune crafting has long been one of the most profitable skills, and it still is today. In terms of what you should be crafting, go for Double Nature Runes, and Wrath Runes to maximize your gold making per hour. Historically, Double Nature Runes have been a surefire way to make some decent gold, and this is still the case today. However, there’s a new rune on the block, and that’s Wrath Runes. Wrath Runes can net you more Gold per hour than Double Nature Runes and are the highest leveled runes in the game. You’re looking at 1.6 Million an hour with Wrath Runes.

Combat

You can get around three to four million Gold an hour by engaging in combat, so you should channel most of your energy here. So, what are the best monsters to kill in OSRS? Demonic Gorillas, Revenants, Brutal Black Dragons, and Lizardman Shaman, to name a few. All of this gold can be securely and profitably sold on one of the many of online trading platforms, such as Eldorado gg.