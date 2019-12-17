The Millionaire Guide on Integrating Chatbots for Sales and Marketing

Apart from catering customer care queries, AI-powered chatbots are used in marketing initiatives and help you with your sales pitch. They are used to push you, customer, seamlessly through sales funnel.

Here is a guide that I mostly call ‘the millionaire’s guide on reaching to prospects and converting them into leads using artificial intelligence-driven chatbots.

Let your bot gel well with website visitors

This is the MOST crucial vertical where you can integrate your chatbot. It will necessarily take an enormous amount of work off your hands and has loads of benefits.

When visitors land on your website, they have tons of questions about your products and services. If they can’t get their answers, they might never come back.

This is where bots come into the picture. You can set up a chatbot to help your customer’s queries answered. Make sure your bot sounds human. Write questions and answers and make sure they align with your brand’s story. Also, give your bot a name and a profile picture. Most of the bots allow you to do so.

In a report by Ubisend, almost half of the respondents preferred messaging to email or phone. It is needless to say that bots delight everyone.

Let your bot conduct research

One of the viable uses of bots is research. Imagine this situation- You are a one-person army or -have a small team that does most of the work. You’re spending a decent amount of time doing market research and are on the lookout to automate the process. This is where bots come into the picture. They can help you do precisely this. They also help you recover abandon cart, help your customers with tracking, and so on.

Take this as an example:

This AI bot can send instant messages, schedule promotions, event messages to your customers, informs your customers about their wishlist, and assists them in making a purchase.

Let your bot attract, engage and convert

Everyone embraces chatbots for the very fact that they not only engage your customers; they also help in retaining them. This in turn, means, unlike other forms of marketing, chatbots keep your customers entertained and would help you in converting them into prospective customers. For example, you have an explainer video that shows your product. While this video is exceptionally appealing, when it ends, your prospects tend to abandon you as it doesn’t have much to offer.

A chatbot can attract your prospect, learn from their interaction, and sends necessary information about your brand, products, and services. Essentially it helps you to upsell and cross-sell in a personalized and engaging way.

Integrate your chatbot to reach a more extensive audience base

Chatbots are predominantly found on social media platforms. The reason being, they can reach to a limitless audience base. If integrated across the right messaging platforms, they can tap into new demographics, bringing new opportunities.

With the right machine learning tools, your chatbots can gather feedback, analyze it, and can provide you an insight into consumer behavior and what your audience truly wants.

Wrapping up

Customers always want a great user experience. They will abandon you if you fail to provide them. It goes without saying that chatbots have eased up our situation in several ways. By implementing a chatbot in your marketing strategy, you’ll be able to learn better about your audience, reach potential customers and leverage social media.

Author Bio

This is Sharon Winget, Staff Writer with GoodFirms, a review and rating platform of top IT companies & software. A tech geek at heart, I firmly believe technology can transform societies. I enjoy blogging about web design, email marketing, and content marketing.