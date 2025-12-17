Tehran summons Cyprus envoy over meddlesome remarks on Iranian islands

Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Cyprus ambassador to Tehran, Petros Nacouzis, on Tuesday after a joint statement issued by officials from Cyprus and the UAE included claims regarding Iran’s Persian Gulf islands of Abu Musa, Greater Tunb, and Lesser Tunb.

Mohammad Alibek, Assistant Foreign Minister and Director General for the Persian Gulf at Iran’s Foreign Ministry, handed over a formal written protest to Nacouzis, conveying the Iranian government’s strong objections to the provocative statement.

Alibek reminded the Cypriot ambassador that the three islands in question are inseparable parts of Iranian territory, emphasizing the Islamic Republic’s undisputed and long-standing sovereignty over these islands.

He stressed that Iran’s historical and effective control over the islands is beyond question.

Alibek also reiterated Iran’s firm stance in condemning any territorial claims against its sovereignty, stressing that such actions violate the fundamental principle of respecting national sovereignty and territorial integrity of states.

During the meeting, he further reminded the Cypriot envoy of Iran’s longstanding policy of non-interference in the sovereign affairs and territorial integrity of other nations, including Cyprus.

Alibek called for swift action by Cyprus to rectify the false stance and avoid repeating such mistakes in the future.

The three Persian Gulf islands have been part of Iran, proof of which can be found and corroborated by countless historical, legal, and geographical documents in Iran and other parts of the world. However, the United Arab Emirates has repeatedly laid claim to the islands.

The islands fell under British control in 1921, but on November 30, 1971, a day after British forces left the region and just two days before the UAE was to become an official federation, Iran’s sovereignty over the islands was restored.

On that November day, Iran officially issued land demarcation and ownership documents for the islands, reinforcing its sovereignty over the territories.