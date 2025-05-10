Tehran’s Intl. Film Festival hosts many artworks from Gaza

Youssef Mansouri stated that these works were screened directly by Gazan citizens themselves, and it was captivating.

The International 100-Second Film Festival, held in Tehran over the past few days, is a cinematic event where filmmakers from different countries participate with their 100-second films.

According to Mansouri, the turnout for the 14th festival was unprecedented, especially for its side programs, including last year’s documentaries.

He added that workshops with prominent Iranian filmmakers were held during this year’s festival.

Mansouri noted that over 5,300 works were submitted to the festival’s secretariat, nearly half of which were international.

He added the Free Palestine section received significant attention, with around 700 films focusing on Palestine—22 of which came from inside Gaza.

Mansouri also praised the festival’s jury, calling them on par with Iran’s top cinema standards.