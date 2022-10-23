Taliban say efforts underway to form new constitution

After the fall of the former government, the fate of the constitution in Afghanistan remained tentative.

“The work regarding the constitution is underway,” Mujahid stated.

Politicians say the constitution was one the main needs of the country and urged the Islamic Emirate to make serious efforts in this regard.

The former head of the Independent Commission for Overseeing the Implementation of the Constitution, Gul Rahman Qazi, believes that the lack of a constitution will cause several problems.

“The constitution forms the basis of a government’s legislation, our laws are formed from the constitution,” he noted.

Sayed Ishaq Gailani, leader of the National Solidarity Movement of Afghanistan, stated that “there is not a law that the Afghan nation can adapt itself to it”.

“The government should be formed, the Loya Jirga (Great Assembly) should be called, the commission of constitution should begin operating to form the constitution and, eventually, the government should take some responsibility and should be accountable (to institutions), which is the parliament,” he added.

In accordance with a statement of the leader of the Islamic Emirate Mawlawi Hibatullah Akhundzada at a meeting with the provincial governors, the previous constitution was dissolved.

Mawlawi Akhundzada stressed that all decisions should be made based on Islamic Sharia.

Legal analysts believe that there is a need for additional laws besides Shariah.

The constitution was formed under former Afghan President Hamid Karzai.