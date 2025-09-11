Syrian president to attend UN General Assembly in New York

Al-Sharaa will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani and a high-level diplomatic delegation, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

The occasion marks the first participation by a Syrian president since 1967 and its first ever participation in the High-Level Week.

Al-Sharaa and al-Shaibani will take part in numerous meetings and events, in addition to holding bilateral meetings with leaders of states and heads of delegations participating in the UN General Assembly.