Syrian president meets US congressional delegation to discuss bilateral relations

Talks between Sharaa and the US delegation, headed by Congressman Darin LaHood, addressed the importance of continuing constructive communication between the two sides in a way that serves mutual interests and contributes to supporting regional stability, the presidency said in a statement.

The two sides also exchanged views on a number of international issues of common interest, the statement added.

The reception of the US delegation in Damascus follows a series of recent high-level meetings between the Syrian president and American officials, including his meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House on Nov. 10.