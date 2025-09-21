Syrian president arrives in US for first visit in nearly 6 decades

According to the channel, al-Sharaa is accompanied by four ministers. The visit is expected to provide an opportunity to discuss restoring diplomatic relations between Syria and the US, including the reopening of the Syrian embassy in Washington.

On September 24, al-Sharaa will address the UN General Assembly. CBS News senior White House reporter Jennifer Jacobs said this week that plans are being made for a meeting between US President Donald Trump and the Syrian leader on the sidelines of the session.

On May 14, Trump held talks with al-Sharaa in Riyadh, announcing that Washington would begin lifting decades-old sanctions on Damascus. On July 1, he signed an executive order formally ending unilateral sanctions against Syria.