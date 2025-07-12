Media WireMiddle East

Syrian president arrives in Baku for official visit to Republic of Azerbaijan

By IFP Media Wire

Syrian President Abu Mohammad al-Jolani has arrived in Baku, the capital of the Republic of Azerbaijan, for an official visit, Syrian state news agency SANA reported.

During his visit, Jolani is scheduled to hold meetings with senior Azerbaijani officials to discuss bilateral relations and regional developments.

Azerbaijan’s APA news agency also said a formal welcoming ceremony was held at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, where a military honor guard was present.
National flags of both Syria and Azerbaijan were raised as well.

Jolani was received by Yaqub Eyyubov, First Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, along with Fariz Rzayev, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, and other senior government officials.

Jolani introduced himself as Syria’s temporary president after the fall of the government of president Bashar al-Assad amid a foreign-backed putsch last year.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks