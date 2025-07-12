Syrian president arrives in Baku for official visit to Republic of Azerbaijan

During his visit, Jolani is scheduled to hold meetings with senior Azerbaijani officials to discuss bilateral relations and regional developments.

Azerbaijan’s APA news agency also said a formal welcoming ceremony was held at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, where a military honor guard was present.

National flags of both Syria and Azerbaijan were raised as well.

Jolani was received by Yaqub Eyyubov, First Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, along with Fariz Rzayev, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, and other senior government officials.

Jolani introduced himself as Syria’s temporary president after the fall of the government of president Bashar al-Assad amid a foreign-backed putsch last year.