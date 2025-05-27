Syrian DM vows to build army with ‘national doctrine’ under unified command

In an interview with Syria’s state-run Al-Ikhbariya television channel, Abu Qasra said that the previous Syrian army’s reputation was tarnished by crimes against citizens.

“We are working to bridge the gap between the army and the people,” he added.

The defense minister said his ministry met with approximately 130 factions to discuss the new army structure and achieved significant success in integrating them under the ministry, adding: “No group will be allowed to act outside the Defense Ministry’s authority.”

The ministry is collaborating with the Interior Ministry to pursue remnants of the former Bashar al-Assad government, confiscate weapons, restrict arms to state control, and prevent abuses against Syrians, Abu Qasra continued.

The ministry is reorganizing the armed forces, activating officers and personnel to enhance efficiency and institutional operations, he said, adding efforts are underway to restore military educational facilities to prepare for new recruits.

Speaking about defected officers from the previous regime, Abu Qasra said that they are eager to contribute to rebuilding the armed forces and serving the country, adding: “We are working to recruit them.”

The defense minister emphasized plans to “build an army with a national military doctrine that protects the Syrian people,” stating: “We want a professional volunteer army so that loyal soldiers will join it.”

On May 17, Abu Qasra announced the unification of all military units under the Defense Ministry, a move aimed at unifying the military structure within a unified institutional framework.

Assad, Syria’s leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia in late last year.

Ahmad al-Sharaa, who led anti-government forces to oust Assad, was declared president for a transitional period in January.