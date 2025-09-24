Syria, Israel close to ‘de-escalation’ agreement: US envoy

The prospective agreement would stipulate that Israel will halt its attacks in exchange for Syria’s commitment not to move heavy equipment and machinery near the Israeli border, Barrack told reporters on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, according to Syria’s state-run Al-Ikhbariya TV.

The US envoy pointed out “good faith” in both parties throughout the process, as the anticipated pact would serve as the first step toward a security agreement.

Barrack added that the deal was intended to be finalized and announced by US President Donald Trump this week; however, insufficient progress and the Jewish holiday of Rosh Hashanah have hindered its completion.

Israel and Syria have been in talks, which reportedly focused on an Israeli-drafted security deal. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier claimed progress in talks with Damascus.

Since Bashar Assad’s ouster, Israel has repeatedly carried out air raids in Syria and expanded its control, even as Damascus refrained from hostile action.

Israel has occupied most of the Syrian Golan Heights since 1967 and, after Assad’s fall, seized the buffer zone and declared the 1974 disengagement agreement void.