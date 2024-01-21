Syria urges international community to stop Israeli strikes on civilian targets

“Syria calls on the international community to take urgent measures to stop the crimes and massacres committed by the Zionist entity against innocent civilians and civilian objects,” the Syrian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

On Saturday, Iranian media reported that Israel’s air strike on Damascus killed five military advisers of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. The Syrian Defense Ministry added that several civilians were also killed and injured as a result of the attack.

Israel frequently targets military positions inside Syria, especially those of resistance fighters, who have played a key role in helping the Syrian army in its fight against the foreign-backed terrorists.

The Tel Aviv regime has over the past months carried out airstrikes on various locations in Syria and Lebanon as the illegal entity attempts to expand its aggression against Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip to other fronts across the region.

Iran maintains an advisory mission in Syria at the request of Damascus with the aim of helping the war-torn Arab country vanquish the foreign-backed militants who have been fighting the democratically-elected Syrian government since 2011.

Last month, an Israeli air attack on a suburb of Damascus killed Iranian general Sayyed Razi Mousavi, a longtime IRGC adviser in Syria.

Earlier in December, Israel also killed two IRGC military advisors — Mohammad Ali Ataee Shoorcheh and Panah Taqizadeh — in an attack in Syria.

The IRGC announced in a statement that the two officers were martyred against the backdrop of the relentless savagery of the “fake and child-killing” Israeli regime in Gaza.