Survey: Vast majority of Israelis unhappy with current progress in Gaza war

Less than a third of Israelis said they are satisfied with the results achieved so far in the war, which crossed its six-month mark on Sunday, half a year after Hamas’s attack on October 7.

More than half (62%) of respondents said that they are dissatisfied with the results achieved so far, and 9% said they don’t know.

Respondents who support the current government are more likely to say that they are satisfied with the results so far: this was the response given by 61% of government supporters, compared to just 33% who said they don’t know, and a mere 6% who said they were dissatisfied.

In contrast, only 17% of those who oppose the government responded that they were satisfied with the outcome of the war, compared to a large majority of 79% who said they were dissatisfied, and only 4% who said they didn’t know.

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack in early last October by the Palestinian group, Hamas, killed less than 1,200 people.

Nearly 33,200 Palestinians have since been killed and almost 75,900 injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

Israel has also imposed a crippling blockade on the Gaza Strip, leaving its population, particularly residents of northern Gaza, on the verge of starvation.

The Israeli war has pushed 85% of Gaza’s population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60% of the enclave’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which last week asked it to do more to prevent famine in Gaza.