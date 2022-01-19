Shamkhani: Iran’s oil sales, revenues at irreversible point

Ali Shamkahni tweeted that Iran’s oil sales and revenues from that have reached a proper and irreversible point.

He suggested that Iran has acquired this capability through what he called its active resistance.

He further referred to the West’s efforts in Vienna to extract concessions from Iran by using the oil embargo on the nation as a lever.

Shamkhani said, “You can’t promise to remove the sanctions that are no longer effective in order to gain concessions [from Iran]”.

Previously, other Iranian officials including the oil minister of the Islamic Republic also said Iran’s oil sales are on the rise and that the country has been able to export crude under sanctions using a range of techniques.