Wednesday, January 19, 2022
type here...
BusinessEnergyIFP Exclusive

Shamkhani: Iran’s oil sales, revenues at irreversible point

By IFP Editorial Staff

More Articles

Avatar of IFP Editorial Staff
IFP Editorial Staffhttps://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.
The secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council says the country has mastered methods of selling its crude under sanctions.

Ali Shamkahni tweeted that Iran’s oil sales and revenues from that have reached a proper and irreversible point.

He suggested that Iran has acquired this capability through what he called its active resistance.

He further referred to the West’s efforts in Vienna to extract concessions from Iran by using the oil embargo on the nation as a lever.

Shamkhani said, “You can’t promise to remove the sanctions that are no longer effective in order to gain concessions [from Iran]”.

Previously, other Iranian officials including the oil minister of the Islamic Republic also said Iran’s oil sales are on the rise and that the country has been able to export crude under sanctions using a range of techniques.

Previous articleIran rejects rumors of cooperation with China on national Internet system
Next articleFIFA chief to visit Iran; Infantino top meet President Raisi

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifIran SanctionsIran in Photos

Editor Picks