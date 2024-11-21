Media WireMiddle East

Syria says dozens killed, injured in Israeli strike on Palmyra

By IFP Media Wire
Israeli F-35 warplanes

At least 36 people have been killed and 50 wounded in an Israeli attack that hit residential buildings in the Syrian city of Palmyra, Syrian state media reported.

The air attack was launched from the direction of al-Tanf in eastern Syria and caused “significant material damage”, Syria’s Ministry of Defence said in a statement on Wednesday that was quoted by the state news agency SANA.

Al-Tanf is an area near the Iraqi border controlled by the United States.

Since the Syrian war began in 2011, Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes in Syria, targeting the army and Iran-backed groups.

But since Israel’s war on Gaza began on October 7, 2023, it has ramped up its strikes in Syria as hostilities with the Iran-aligned Lebanese group Hezbollah have intensified.

Syrian state media reported several Israeli air raids last week in Homs province, which borders Lebanon. Palmyra is located in Homs.

Palmyra is known for its ancient city, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It was seized by the ISIS (ISIL) armed group in 2015 and partially destroyed before it was recaptured by the Syrian army.

