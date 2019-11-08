Several Killed in 5.9-Magnitude Quake in Northwestern Iran

The earthquake hit an area near the village of Tark in Mianeh County at 2:17 a.m. (local time) on Friday, according to the Seismological Centre of the Institute of Geophysics of Tehran University.

The epicentre, with a depth of 8 km, was determined to be at 37.76 degrees of north latitude and 47.64 degrees of east longitude.

The location of the quake has been reported to be 19 km from Tark village and 22 km from the city of Sarab, data from the seismological centre showed.

Iran is one of the most seismically active countries in the world, being crossed by several major fault lines that cover at least 90% of the country. As a result, earthquakes in Iran occur often and are destructive.