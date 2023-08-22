“Several Iranian actresses banned from acting”

Roohollah Sohrabi noted the actresses’ defiance of the dress code endangered the investment of many people and they must be held accountable.

Sohrabi warned filmmakers against using those people in their movies, saying such a move will have dire consequences.

He also said the actresses should return some of the money they received to the producers to compensate their losses.

Reports say the actresses include Taraneh Alidousti, Baran Kosari, Pantea Bahram, Katayoun Riahi, Fatemehj Motamed Aria and Golab Adineh.