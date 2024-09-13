Senior Iranian diplomat: International borders are inviolable

In a post on X, Majid Takht Ravanchi wrote that he made the remarks in a phone call with his counterpart from Armenia, which is grappling with territorial disputes with the Azerbaijan Republic.

Takht Ravanchi noted, “Just received a greeting phone call from @VahanKostanyan, DFM of Armenia. I reiterated our strong desire to strengthen relations with all our neighbors. I also expressed our principled position on inviolability of int’l borders.”

Takht Ravanchi also announced that he accepted an invitation from his Armenian counterpart to visit Yerevan.

Recently, Iran has also been dragged to the dispute after Russia’s support for opening the controversial Zangezur corridor, long demanded by Baku.

The corridor, located in Armenia’s Syunik Province bordering Iran, gives Azerbaijan unimpeded access to its enclave Nakhchivan at the cost of cutting off Iran’s direct access to Armenia and Europe.

Iranian and Armenian officials have rejected the move and protested Russia’s position amid the escalating tensions in the South Caucasus region.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a meeting with Aliakbar Ahmadian, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said Moscow supports Iran’s key transportation routes.