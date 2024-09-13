Featured NewsIFP ExclusiveSecurity

Senior Iranian diplomat: International borders are inviolable

By IFP Editorial Staff

The Iranian deputy foreign minister for political affairs has reiterated Iran’s stance that the international borders cannot be violated. 

In a post on X, Majid Takht Ravanchi wrote that he made the remarks in a phone call with his counterpart from Armenia, which is grappling with territorial disputes with the Azerbaijan Republic.

Takht Ravanchi noted, “Just received a greeting phone call from @VahanKostanyan, DFM of Armenia. I reiterated our strong desire to strengthen relations with all our neighbors. I also expressed our principled position on inviolability of int’l borders.”

Takht Ravanchi also announced that he accepted an invitation from his Armenian counterpart to visit Yerevan.

Recently, Iran has also been dragged to the dispute after Russia’s support for opening the controversial Zangezur corridor, long demanded by Baku.

The corridor, located in Armenia’s Syunik Province bordering Iran, gives Azerbaijan unimpeded access to its enclave Nakhchivan at the cost of cutting off Iran’s direct access to Armenia and Europe.

Iranian and Armenian officials have rejected the move and protested Russia’s position amid the escalating tensions in the South Caucasus region.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a meeting with Aliakbar Ahmadian, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said Moscow supports Iran’s key transportation routes.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks