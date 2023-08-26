Saudi Arabia refutes allegations over assault on Ethiopian citizens

“These allegations lack merit and are based on unreliable sources,” the Ministry of Media said in a press release on Friday.

The publication and dissemination of politicized and misleading report was part of ‘malicious media campaigns’, which were repeatedly launched with questionable motives, it added.

The Ministry of Media stressed that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) had ensured the provision of comprehensive medical care to groups of individuals who sustained firearm injuries as a result of attacks by armed people that attempted to coerce them into crossing the Saudi-Yemen borders.

Emphasizing its commitment to upholding human rights principles, the ministry reaffirmed that the law enforcement agencies within the Kingdom adhered to the human rights regulations outlined in local and international laws, including international human rights law and international humanitarian law.

“The Kingdom always provide humanitarian services to individuals apprehended for violating border security. These individuals are treated in accordance with the Kingdom’s regulations, which are aligned with international human rights standards,” it clarified.