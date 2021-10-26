Residents of Vamenan village in the provincial town of Azadshahr have changed their plantation patterns on their fields and cultivated saffron in addition to the crops they have already been growing, raising their income and creating jobs for the youth.

Quality saffron is grown in the village despite its mountainous climate.

Other crops grown in Vamenan village include wheat, barely, lentils, beans and apples.

Orchards in Asadshahr also produce cherries, sour cherries, nectarines, apricots, prunes, pears and walnuts.