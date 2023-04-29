Saturday, April 29, 2023
Russian FM: US-led attempts to isolate Moscow failed

By IFP Media Wire
Russian FM Sergei Lavrov

Efforts by Washington and its satellites to isolate Moscow are failing completely, with the global majority being unwilling ‘to pull the chestnuts out of the fire’ for former colonial powers, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said.

Addressing the online Global Conference on Multipolarity on Saturday, Russia’s top diplomat stated, “It seems only natural that efforts by Washington and its satellites to reverse the course of history and force the international community to live up to a ‘rules-based world order’ have failed. I will only mention the completely failed course toward isolating Russia that the Westerners have been pursuing.”

“The majority of countries inhabited by some 85% of the world’s population are reluctant to pull the chestnuts out of the fire for former colonial powers,” he added.

Ahead of the conference, the Russian Foreign Ministry pointed out that the event would once again make it possible to heed politicians, public dignitaries, journalists, and academic and cultural figures from around the world, who stand up for multipolarity, and for fairer and more democratic inter-state relations.

