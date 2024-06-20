Thursday, June 20, 2024
type here...
Media WireEurope

Russia claims West plans to sacrifice Zelensky

By IFP Media Wire
Zelensky

Russian Foreign Intelligence Service has claimed Western countries plan to write-off Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and replace him with Valery Zaluzhny.

“Washington considers V. Zaluzhny, a former Ukrainian commander-in-chief, to be the most suitable candidate,” the intelligence agency said in a statement.

SVR suggested that Zelensky had “run out of usefulness” for the United States, which was looking for someone in Ukraine to conduct negotiations with Russia.

Zelensky sacked Zaluzhny in February after US media reported about a deepening rift between the two. Zaluzhny reportedly ruffled feathers in Kiev with his unvarnished assessment of Ukraine’s standing in the conflict with Russia. Zaluzhny is currently serving as ambassador to the United Kingdom.

SVR argued that Washington was about to terminate what it described as “Project Zelensky,” adding that Zelensky’s promise “to bring Russia to its knees” sounded comical under such circumstances.

“Wandering around Western capitals, the self-proclaimed ‘president’ is trying to create an impression of turbulent activity and at least somehow justify the usurpation of power. However, it is becoming increasingly obvious that the White House is about to shut down ‘Project Zelensky,'” SVR added.

Zelensky’s presidential term technically expired on May 20. Ukraine was due to hold a presidential election on March 31, but the president delayed it indefinitely citing martial law in the country.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has explained that the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) remains the only legitimate authority in the country, while the executive branch of power lost its legitimacy.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks