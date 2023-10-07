Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 590

US readying new Ukraine arms package: Officials

The Joe Biden administration is expected to announce a new weapons package for Ukraine next week as the Pentagon continues to use up funds discovered due to a multibillion-dollar accounting error, according to US officials.

The funds have allowed Washington to send Kyiv military support despite the exclusion of new Ukraine aid from a stopgap spending bill passed by the House of Representatives last weekend to prevent a government shutdown.

The latest weapons package is expected to have a value of around $200m. The Pentagon still has about $5.4bn in the recently discovered funds.

While a bipartisan majority of Congress supports more aid, a hardline flank of Republicans have wielded outsized influence on the issue. The removal of Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, and the subsequent race to replace him, has further thrown more US aid into question.

Zelensky says Russia will ‘again try to destroy’ power grid during winter

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said Kyiv is making “preparations” to protect its heating facilities, as he warned that Russia would likely again target the country’s power grid in the cold winter months.

Thousands of engineers have worked over the summer months to repair equipment from the barrage of Russian missile strikes during Ukraine’s last winter, which caused widespread power outages.

“This winter, Russian terrorists will again try to destroy our power system,” Zelensky said in his daily evening address.

“We are fully aware of the danger,” he continued, adding Kyiv was making “preparations for winter, (for) the protection of our generating facilities and provision of electricity and heat.”

Bodies of fallen service members returned to Ukraine in exchange with Russia