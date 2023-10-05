Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 588

Ukraine slowly pushing Russia out — but shortage of weapons poses difficulties: Zelensky

Ukraine is “slowly but surely” pushing Russia out of its land, but the shortage of weapons and ammunition poses difficulties, Ukraine’s president stated.

“The difficulty is that the fields are mined. The difficulty is that there is a shortage of weapons and ammunition, especially a great shortage of air defense,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday in an interview with Italian channel Sky TG24.

He added there is a “deficit in air defense” which is important for the counteroffensive but also to protect the population.

The approaching winter could pose another challenge for Ukrainians, including “all our citizens, all our civilians, ordinary people who work and our soldiers,” he continued.

“We need to get through this winter with dignity, without losing the initiative we have on the battlefield,” he said, adding that “intimidations” by Russia will likely intensify during the cold months.

Speaking about engaging in possible negotiations with Moscow, Zelensky stated, “The Russian president is not capable of negotiating anything with anyone” as “even after he gave his promise and agreed with the UN Secretary-General, with [Turkish] President [Recep Tayyip] Erdogan, he still jumped out of this [grain] initiative.”

Germany will not provide Ukraine with Taurus cruise missiles “in the foreseeable future”

Germany will not provide Ukraine with Taurus cruise missiles “in the foreseeable future,” according to prominent German newspaper BILD, which cited German and Ukrainian government sources.

Berlin has not formally rejected a Ukrainian request for the missiles but communicated that Germany will not be providing the requested missiles in the foreseeable future, BILD reported.

Ukrainian officials had urged Germany to provide the weapons for the country’s self-defense – while Germany is hesitant about delivering long-range missiles, fearing they could be used for attacks on Russian territory.

In September, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius told BILD that the German government had not yet decided whether to send the long-range missiles to Ukraine.

NATO reaffirms long-term support to Ukraine after a joint defense council meeting

NATO reaffirmed its long-term support to Ukraine on Wednesday after a meeting of the new defense council between the military alliance and Ukraine.

The alliance’s Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana chaired the NATO-Ukraine Council (NUC) meeting in Brussels, where Geoana commended allies and Ukraine’s efforts to quickly implement decisions from NATO’s Vilnius summit, according to a NATO statement.

The Vilnius summit, held in the Lithuanian capital in July, was the first meeting of the NUC and was attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. One of its main goals was to strengthen support for Ukraine.

Wednesday’s meeting in Brussels was attended by Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna.

The NATO statement said allies will continue to assist Ukraine, including through the alliance’s Comprehensive Assistance Package and ensuring Ukraine’s forces are “fully interoperable with NATO.” The statement added that Ukraine is “closer to NATO than ever before.”

The NUC is a joint body where Ukraine and its allies meet for crisis consultations and to “take decisions as equals,” according to NATO.

This year, the NATO-Ukraine Council replaced the NATO-Ukraine Commission which was the decision-making body responsible for developing the NATO-Ukraine relationship and for directing cooperative activities from 1997.

Ukraine needs to implement reforms to join EU by 2030: European Council president

In an interview with Der Spiegel, European Council President Charles Michel says he is in favour of Ukraine joining the European Union by 2030, if certain conditions are met.

“Ukraine and the other candidate countries have to implement reforms, fight corruption and fulfil the legal requirements,” Michel told the German news outlet.

“Ukraine can belong to the EU in 2030 if both sides do their homework.”

He added the EU needs “to speed up our decision-making process”.

Biden says he is worried about the future of Ukraine aid as speakership dispute plays out in US House

Disarray within the Republican ranks on Capitol Hill is causing President Joe Biden concern as he works to secure new funding for Ukraine, something he said he will deliver a major speech on soon.

“It does worry me,” Biden said a day after Rep. Kevin McCarthy was ousted as House speaker, “but I know there are a majority of members of the House and Senate in both parties who have said that they support funding Ukraine.”

Biden’s comment comes as Republicans seek a new House speaker. The leading contenders for the job have voiced different positions on Ukraine. A pro-Kyiv group that grades Republican lawmakers on their support for Ukraine has assigned a “B” grade to Rep. Steve Scalise, who has voted for previous assistance packages.

It assigned Rep. Jim Jordan an “F,” the lowest grade, pointing to his previous votes against Ukraine funding. Both Scalise and Jordan have announced they intend to run for the speakership.

Biden argued it remains in Americans’ interests to continue supporting Ukraine, and said he will deliver a speech making that point. The White House did not immediately provide more details on the planned address.

In a phone call with world leaders on Tuesday, Biden stated he “made the case that I knew the majority of the American people still supported Ukraine and the majority of the members of Congress both Democrat and Republican support it.”

“I don’t think we should let gamesmanship get in the way of blocking it,” Biden added.

As the future of congressionally-approved assistance for Ukraine remains in question, Biden said there could be alternative methods of supporting Kyiv.

“We can support Ukraine in the next tranche that we need and there’s another means by which we’ll be able to fund funding,” he added, without explanation.

Ukraine “will do everything” to maintain support from US and Europe: Zelensky

Ukraine “will do everything” to maintain support from the United States and Europe in its fight against Russia’s full-scale invasion, the country’s president said.

“The United States is one of the leaders in helping and supporting Ukraine, in protecting democracy. I feel that there is support in the United States,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview Wednesday with Italian channel Sky TG24.

The Ukrainian president added there is “100% support from the White House” and “great support in the Congress.” It comes at a time when the leading contenders running to fill the vacant Speaker of the House position have voiced different positions on Ukraine.

The stopgap bill passed this weekend to keep the US government open did not include additional funding for Ukraine, due to objections from some conservatives. President Joe Biden’s administration warned this would have serious consequences for the war.

“The United States did not let us down in a very difficult time. Although there were different voices. You know that there were different voices among the representatives of the Republican Party. But for the most part, both Democrats and Republicans supported Ukraine,” Zelensky said.

Zelensky added he believes Russia is now weaker than it was at the beginning of the war, so pausing the support or turning the fighting into a frozen conflict in some way would mean helping the aggressor.

“This is not about not helping Ukraine and complicating our offensive or defensive actions. No, it is not. Any pauses today are a help exclusively to the Russian Federation.”

Zelensky stated he is personally grateful to Biden and the leaders of European countries who are supporting Ukraine.

“We will do everything not to lose it,” he stressed.

Ukraine claims to have destroyed advanced Russian air defense complex in Belgorod