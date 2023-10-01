Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 584

Biden: US cannot ‘under any circumstances’ allow support for Ukraine be interrupted

Washington cannot “under any circumstances” allow support for Kiev to be withdrawn, US President Joe Biden said on Sunday, commenting on a short-term spending bill, passed by the US Senate to keep the US government open for 45 days.

“Tonight, bipartisan majorities in the House and Senate voted to keep the government open, preventing an unnecessary crisis … While the Speaker and the overwhelming majority of Congress have been steadfast in their support for Ukraine, there is no new funding in this agreement to continue that support. We cannot under any circumstances allow American support for Ukraine to be interrupted,” Biden said in a statement, released by the White House.

The US president also called on House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to keep “his commitment to the people of Ukraine and secure passage of the support needed to help Ukraine at this critical moment.”

The continuing resolution (CR) bill that passed the House and the Senate does not include assistance for Ukraine, however, the House recently passed a bill to provide $300 million to Ukraine that will soon be considered in the Senate. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) the Senate Minority Leader, following the vote, told reporters that he is confident the Senate will pass additional assistance to Ukraine later this year.

Earlier in the day, media reported, citing a US official, that the White House expects the House Speaker to put forward a separate bill to provide further support for Ukraine.

In August, Biden asked the Congress to approve a total of $24 billion in additional assistance for Ukraine as part of $40 billion in supplemental funding requested for 2024.

Since Russia’s special military operation first began in Ukraine, the US has spent an extensive sum of $75 billion in assistance to the country.

UK defense chief wants to send British troops to Ukraine

The newly-appointed Defence Secretary, Grant Shapps, has unveiled ongoing discussions about expanding the UK-led training program for Ukrainian troops and potentially relocating British instructors into the country itself, as well as offering Kiev unspecified naval support in the Black Sea.

“I was talking today about eventually getting the training brought closer and actually into Ukraine as well,” Shapps told The Telegraph after a visit to a Salisbury Plain training ground, on Friday.

During his trip to Kiev earlier this week, the new defense chief, who got his post in a government reshuffle a month ago, apparently saw an “opportunity” to “bring more things in country.” Shapps explained he meant “not just training,” but also weapons manufacturing, as he praised the British arms giant BAE Systems for its plans to localize in Ukraine.

“I’m keen to see other British companies do their bit as well by doing the same thing. So I think there will be a move to get more training and production in the country,” he added.

In his discussions with the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Shapps also reportedly said that Britain’s Navy could play a role in “defending commercial vessels” the Black Sea, according to The Telegraph.

“Britain is a naval nation so we can help and we can advise, particularly since the water is international water,” he said without elaborating what kind of help he offered Zelensky.

The UK military conducted an official operation to train and arm Ukrainian troops since 2015, which has since shifted out of the country. British Royal Marines also conducted several high-risk “discreet operations” in Ukraine last year, according to one general, but officially London never admitted to having any significant presence in the country after the conflict with Russia escalated in 2022. However, several classified US military documents that leaked online earlier this year suggested that some 50 British special operatives were still active in Ukraine.

The open deployment of British military personnel would be yet another escalation, after the UK became the first NATO country to supply Kiev with depleted uranium shells as well as long-range cruise missiles which Ukraine has since repeatedly used in attacks against Russian infrastructure.

Moscow has repeatedly described the conflict in Ukraine as one between Russia and the “entire Western military machine,” while Russian President Vladimir Putin said last year that there are entire military units in Ukraine “under the de-facto command of Western advisers.”

Blaze reported in west Ukraine at oil pipeline

A huge fire has erupted at an oil pipeline in the western Ukrainian region of Ivano-Frankivsk, injuring three people, emergency services said. Unverified footage shared on social media showed billowing clouds of thick black smoke over what appeared to be a village. “At 5 pm (1400 GMT), near the village of Strymba, Nadvirna district, an oil pipeline (150 millimetres in diameter) ruptured,” Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said. It said that the rupture led to an oil spill spanning an area of 100 square metres (1,076sq feet). The cause of the fire was not immediately clear, but local media outlets said there had been a powerful explosion. “Rescuers are working at the scene,” the emergency services said.

Ukraine ready to become international military production hub: Zelensky

Ukraine is ready to offer special conditions to companies that are willing to develop weapons production jointly with Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday.

He made the comments as he met with representatives from defense companies from various countries, including the United States, United Kingdon, Germany, France, Turkey, Sweden and the Czech Republic.

“It will be a mutually beneficial partnership. I think this is a good time and place to create a large military hub,” Zelensky stated, according to his office.

“The sky shield and demining are the two biggest priorities for us today,” Zelensky said, adding this includes air defense means and the production of systems for warning and surveillance.

“We have to do this. This will be useful not only for Ukraine, but also for Europe and our neighbors,” he continued.

Ukraine is also interested in the production of long-range missiles and artillery with new capabilities. The combination of advanced technologies and military tactics will help Ukraine prevail in the war against Russia, Zelensky noted.

“That is why we prioritize the development of defense production using modern technologies, production of shells, missiles, drones in Ukraine in cooperation with global leaders in the field and using our experience in their operation,” Zelensky added.

“Ukraine has shown the whole world what actually works, and I think we can share this experience,” he continued.

Kyiv has been developing its own arms in part as it allows it to strike Russia outside of Ukraine without using Western-supplied arms.

Kyiv seeks to boost spending to $1.5 billion to encourage the country’s nascent weapons industry

The Ukrainian government plans to spend $1.5 billion on weapons and materiel production in 2024 — a sevenfold increase compared to last year — Prime Minister Denis Shmyhal said Saturday.

The increase was included in the government’s budget proposal for next year. The plans come as Kyiv has been using domestically produced missiles and drones to strike targets on Russian soil, beyond the front lines.

Shmyal touted the “new birth” of Ukraine’s weapons manufacturing sector at a defense industries event in Kyiv on Friday.

“We are launching new production facilities. We are expanding those that were producing results before the full-scale invasion. We are investing in new technologies and new developments,” he said.

“We are ready to help everyone who produces high-quality weapons for our army.”

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the audience at the International Defense Industries Forum in Kyiv on Saturday.

“The world sees what Ukrainian missiles, technologies, and drones are capable of. We are creating the world’s first fleet of naval drones that render Russian military ships ineffective and force them into hiding,” Zelensky said.

Zelensky added Ukraine would start producing 155 mm caliber artillery systems and shells, commonly used weapons during the war with Russia.

Thirty countries from Europe, North America, Asia and Oceania, as well as over 250 weapons manufacturing companies, have representatives at the forum, he continued.