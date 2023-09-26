Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 579

Zelensky’s wife unsure if he will seek re-election

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky might not run for re-election next year, his wife, First Lady Elena Zelenskaya, told CBS’ Face the Nation, even as with no opposition, the outcome of any election is almost certainly a foregone conclusion.

Zelensky banned all opposition political parties less than a month into Russia’s military operation and consolidated all potentially adversarial media outlets into one state-backed platform. No potential presidential challengers have come forward either.

However, Zelenskaya said that her husband’s decision on whether to run again may be influenced by the difficulties of organizing elections amid a military conflict, with millions of eligible voters scattered all over the surrounding continents. She added that she would nevertheless “support him whatever decision he takes.”

“It will also depend whether our society would need him as a president, if he will feel that Ukrainian society would no longer wish him to be the president, he will probably not run,” she added, admitting that she was uncertain of her husband’s intent.

While Zelenskaya claimed she “didn’t fully endorse” his first attempt at the presidency, she acknowledged that a second try would be “not as scary” due to the couple’s experience. She called the moderator’s question – about how she would feel if Zelensky launched a re-election bid – a “difficult” one.

US running low on cash for Ukraine: White House

The Pentagon will only be able to support Ukraine’s war effort for a “few weeks” should Congress fail to pass a new funding bill, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby has claimed.

Speaking to CNN for an interview published on Monday, Kirby was asked what impact a government shutdown could have on US aid to Kiev, as lawmakers continue heated negotiations over a stop-gap budget bill which could contain up to $25 billion in assistance to Ukraine.

“We’ve got a little bit more funding to go, so I think we’ll be ok for the next few weeks or so. But without the supplemental request that we asked for, it will absolutely have an effect on our ability to support Ukraine well into the fall and into the winter months,” the White House official said.

“Not getting that supplemental request if there’s a shutdown – that’s gonna have a significant impact on their ability to succeed on the battlefield.”

UN: There’s “continuous evidence” Russian forces are “committing war crimes in Ukraine”

There is “continuous evidence” Russian forces are “committing war crimes in Ukraine,” the United Nations Human Rights Council has announced.

The council alleged that attacks in Ukraine include “unlawful attacks with explosive weapons, attacks harming civilians, torture, sexual and gender-based violence, and attacks on energy infrastructure”

The council’s Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine said it had “documented explosive weapons attacks on residential buildings, a functional medical facility, a railway station, a restaurant, shops and commercial warehouses. These attacks led to civilian casualties, the damage or destruction of key facilities, and the disruption of essential services and supplies.”

The commission heard from torture victims and quotes one person as saying, “every time I answered that I didn’t know or didn’t remember something, they gave me electric shocks … I don’t know how long it lasted. It felt like an eternity.”

The commission reported Russian soldiers committing sexual violence against women of ages ranging from 19 to 83 years, and added it continues to “investigate individual situations of alleged transfers of unaccompanied minors by Russian authorities to the Russian Federation.”

Erik Mose, chair of the Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine, told the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva that his team had “collected further evidence indicating that the use of torture by Russian armed forces in areas under their control has been widespread and systematic”.

“In some cases, torture was inflicted with such brutality that it caused the death of the victim,” he noted.

Russian ships in Black Sea still launching strikes after alleged death of top commander: Ukrainian Navy

Russian ships were still launching attacks on Ukraine following the alleged death of the commander of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, but those attacks are being launched “by inertia,” Dmytro Pletenchuk, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Navy, said Monday on national television.

Pletenchuk was asked about comments made by Ukrainian authorities earlier Monday, claiming that Adm. Viktor Sokolov along with 33 other officers were killed and more than 100 servicemen were wounded in Friday’s attack in Sevastopol.

Pletenchuk said Russian President Vladimir Putin “does not control the actual operation of ships at sea” and relies on his admirals who know “their means and forces, personnel, how to manage them, how to better deploy them. And they can also keep things from him [Putin], not report on certain issues.”

He then claimed, “At this moment, they (the Russian Navy) lost the person who actually manages all of this, and his staff, who manages the fleet together with him. This is a large grouping that requires a great number of managers to run all the processes to make it (the fleet)work as a single mechanism. Imagine that the core part of this mechanism becomes inoperable.”

Pletenchuk went on to say that “yes, last night they (referring to the Russian ships in the Black Sea) were still launching strikes by inertia” but he compared the operations to “a chicken running around without a head.”

“Therefore, as of now, they (the Russian navy) will have respective problems with the control of the troops,” he added.

Earlier on Monday, the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces claimed Sokolov has been killed in Sevastopol on Friday, in perhaps the most daring attack by Ukrainian forces on Crimea so far.

“Eliminated during a strike on the headquarters in Sevastopol Commander of the Russian Black Sea Fleet Admiral Sokolov,” Col. Vladislav Nazarov, spokesperson for the Operational Command “South,” stated.

Death toll in Kherson region rises to 6 after more Russian attacks: Ukrainian military official

At least six people have died and five were injured as a result of Russian shelling in Ukraine’s Kherson region on Monday, Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the region’s military administration, said in an updated post on social media.

“The Russian army again attacked the Dniprovskyi district of the city of Kherson. According to preliminary information, two men and one woman died from their injuries,” Prokudin wrote.

According to Prokudin, three more people were also injured and taken to the hospital.

Earlier, Prokudin reported that three people had died and two were injured as a result of the Russian air strike on the city of Beryslav in the Kherson region Monday.

Prokudin stated that only a quarter of the population remains in the Beryslav community after the civilian evacuations following the intense Russian shelling.

“Over the past two weeks, almost 100 children and their families have left the dangerous coastal communities” of the Kherson region, Prokudin added.

Russia claims to have countered several attacks over the Kursk and Belgorod regions

Russian forces claimed to have thwarted Ukrainian missile and drone attacks on several regions Monday, according to officials.

Moscow’s air defenses shot down four Ukrainian drone attacks over the Kursk region and seven drone attacks over the Belgorod region, the Russian defense ministry and regional officials reported.

Russian forces also stopped a missile attack over Sevastopol, the defense ministry announced.

No significant damage or casualties were reported by the officials in the area.

Mikhail Razvozhaev, a Russian-appointed governor of Sevastopol, stated that “air defense forces shot down one missile” in the area of ​​the Belbek military airfield in Sevastopol, without providing any further details.

Moscow puts ICC chairman on wanted list: Russian media