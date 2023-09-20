Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 574: Iran president at UNGA accuses US of “fanning flames of violence” in Ukraine

Japanese PM criticises Russia for not upholding international law

Fumio Kishida, prime minister of Japan, opened his speech at the United Nations General Assembly by saying that Russian aggression against Ukraine had yet to cease and that the world needed to work towards cooperation and not division and confrontation.

“At a time when the international community is facing multiple crises and increasingly being divided, we need a common language which resonates with all of us,” he stated.

“By shedding new light on human dignity, I believe the international community can overcome difference in regimes, in values and steadily advance towards human-centred international cooperation.”

Kishida called for the building of a peaceful and stable international community where human dignity was respected, and called on nuclear-armed states to step up efforts towards disarmament to create a world “without nuclear weapons”.

Japan wanted to protect the rights of vulnerable nations and people to live in peace under the rules of international law, he added.

“However, even to this day, Russia, a permanent member of the Security Council, is infringing upon international law and the rule of law. Unilateral changes to the status quo by force or coercion are unacceptable anywhere in the world,” he continued.

Violations of the UN charter and human rights must end, as must nuclear threats, the PM stressed.

German Chancellor: No place for Russian imperialism in 21st century

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz began his speech at the United Nations General Assembly by referring to the time when Germany was split between East and West, but both had joined the UN together, though as separate states, 50 years ago.

Germany’s history reminded that a policy of peace must not stop on one’s own doorstep, Scholz said, adding that Germany is aware that its current freedom, democracy and prosperity are “deeply rooted” in the wellbeing of Europe and the world.

More international cooperation is required in a multipolar world and the UN system is where that cooperation can be realised, he stated, adding, “All of us. Almost all of us want force as a political instrument to remain banned.”

“All of us have an interest in ensuring that the sovereignty, territory integrity and political independence of our countries is respected, and all of us should know what this requires. Namely, that we also grant others these rights. These golden rules are universal.”

Scholz then directed his words towards people suffering amid conflict from Africa to Ukraine.

“Russia’s war of aggression has caused immense suffering, not only in Ukraine. People around the world are suffering as a result of inflation, growing debts, the scarcity of fertiliser, hunger and increasing poverty,” he said.

Because the war in Ukraine had consequences for the wider world, it was “right and proper” that the world is involved in the quest for peace. But it had to be a real peace, the German chancellor added.

“Peace without freedom is called oppression. Peace without justice is called dictatorship. Moscow too must finally understand that.”

Russia is responsible for the war in Ukraine and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin can “end it any time with one single order”.

There is no place for imperialism in the multipolar world of the 21st century, he stressed.

Germany and all UN members promised on joining the world body to “unite our strength to maintain international peace and security”, Scholz said, adding, “Let us all do our best to live up to that promise.”

Czech President blasts Russian aggression against Ukraine

President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel said the United Nations General Assembly carries “great responsibility for the shape of humanity’s future” and emphasised that no nation can cope with current global challenges alone in a speech that stressed the threat Russia posed to the wider world amid Moscow’s war of aggression on Ukraine.

“Because of Russia and a handful of other countries, our world is more dangerous,” Pavel stated.

“The Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine continues to constitute a manifest violation of the UN charter and international law we all subscribe to,” Pavel added in his speech.

“My country has its own experience with wars and interventions, including decades-long military occupation imposed by Moscow,” he continued.

Pavel told of how he had visited Ukraine and seen the infamous war crime scenes in Bucha and Borodyanka, and was close to the front lines in areas ravaged by fighting.

“The account of Russia’s atrocities, human rights violations and ferocious attacks against the innocent civilian population is overwhelming,” the Czech president stressed, drawing attention to the forced deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia for “re-education” to “make them forget their culture and who they are”.

Czechia will support Ukraine as long as necessary, Pavel stated.

Iran accuses US of “fanning flames of violence” in Ukraine

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi accused the US of “fanning the flames of violence” in Ukraine.

“Any type of fanning the flames of violence in Ukraine has been done by the United States of America in order to weaken the European countries and this is a long-term plan unfortunately,” Raisi said in his address to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday.

“We support any initiative for a cessation of hostilities in the war and we support any political measure,” he continued, adding, “We fully announce our support for such initiatives.”

Russia’s war is “not only about Ukraine”: Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned global leaders at the United Nations General Assembly that the goal of Russia with its invasion is “not only about Ukraine.”

First, he gave the example of Russia’s blockade of the Black Sea ports which makes it hard for Ukraine to ship its food grains, raising concerns about rising food prices contributing to global hunger.

“It’s clear — Russia’s attempt to weaponize the food shortage on the global market in exchange for recognition for some, if not all, of the captured territories,” Zelensky said.

“Russia is launching the food prices as weapons. Their impact spans from the Atlantic coast of Africa to the southeast Asia. And this is a threat scale.”

Then, Zelensky pointed to Russia trying to block gas and oil supply to European countries that were dependent on it, calling it “weaponization of energy.”

“Kremlin weaponized oil and gas to weaken the leaders of other countries,” he stated, adding that “now, now this threat is even greater.”

“It is also turning other country’s power plants into real dirty bombs. Look, please, what Russia did to our Zaporizhzhia power plant — shelled it, occupied it and then blackmails others with radiation leaks,” he continued.

Zelensky also pointed to Russia’s relations with other countries.

“When hatred is weaponized against one nation, it never stops there. Each decade Russia starts a new war. Parts of Moldova and Georgia remain occupied. Russia turned Syria into ruins,” he said, adding, “Russia has almost swallowed Belarus. It’s obviously threatening Kazakhstan and other Baltic states.”

Russia’s goal with its invasion is to turn Ukraine into a weapon against “the international rules-based order,” Zelensky warned.

“Many seats in the General Assembly hall may become empty if Russia succeeds with its treachery and aggression,” Zelensky said, adding that Russia has to be stopped. “We must act united to defeat the aggressor.”

The president said the world must unite to defeat Russia’s aggression in Ukraine.

“We have to stop it. We must act united to defeat the aggressor and focus all our capabilities and energy on addressing these challenges. As nukes are restrained, likewise, the aggressor must be restrained,” Zelensky stated.

Zelensky added he is working on a global peace summit but did not say when it would be held.

“While Russia is pushing the world to the final war, Ukraine is doing everything to ensure that after Russian aggression, no one in the world will dare to attack any nation,” he continued.