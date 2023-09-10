Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 564

The European Union has criticised Russia for pulling out of the Black Sea grain deal, calling its offer of a million tons of grain to African countries a “parody of generosity”.

Charles Michel, president of the European Council, told the annual G20 summit in New Delhi that the 2022 grain accord had delivered to vulnerable countries more than 30 times the volume offered to Africa by Russia.

“And what cynicism … you did not accept this,” Michel stated in comments directed at the Russian summit representative, Moscow’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Russia quit the deal in July, a year after it was brokered by the United Nations and Turkey, complaining that its own food and fertiliser exports faced obstacles and insufficient Ukrainian grain was going to countries in need.