Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 544

Ukraine may use new Black Sea route for grain shipments: Producers

Ukraine is considering using its newly-tested wartime Black Sea export corridor for grain shipments after other cargo ships follow the first successful evacuation of a vessel on the route last week, a senior agricultural official has said.

“Only one commercial vessel has passed through so far, it has shown readiness to move by alternative routes,” Denys Marchuk, deputy head of the Agrarian Council, Ukraine’s largest agribusiness organisation, told national television.

“Further, there should be a movement of potentially 7-8 more ships… then perhaps in the future these alternative routes will become a corridor for the movement of ships that are travelling with cargoes of grain and oilseeds,” he added.

The Financial Times reported Kyiv was finalising a scheme with global insurers to cover grain ships travelling to and from its Black Sea ports, citing Ukraine’s Deputy Economy Minister Oleksandr Gryban.

Nearly 50 flights disrupted at Moscow’s four main airports

Russia says it foiled attacks by two Ukrainian drones in the Moscow region, but nearly 50 plane flights in and out of the capital were disrupted. Arrivals and departures from Moscow’s four main airports – Vnukovo, Domodedovo, Sheremetyevo and Zhukovsky – were restricted, disrupting 45 passenger planes and two cargo planes, Russian aviation authority Rosaviatsiya said. Russian officials have repeatedly cautioned that military drones flying over Moscow – which along with its surrounding region has a population of nearly 22 million people – could cause a major disaster.

Russia downs second drone near Moscow: Defense ministry

Russian air defenses thwarted a second Ukrainian drone attack over the Moscow region on Monday morning, the country’s defense ministry announced.

“The Ukrainian UAV was detected and destroyed by on-duty air defense forces over the territory of the Istrynsky district of the Moscow region,” the ministry said in a statement on Telegram.

The ministry did not say whether the drone caused any damage.

Earlier, the ministry said air defenses downed a Ukrainian drone near the village of Pokrovskoye in the Odintsovo district on the outskirts of the capital.

No casualties were reported in either incident.

Moscow’s Vnukovo airport said Monday it was temporarily suspending flights “for safety reasons,” state-run news agency TASS reported, citing the airport’s press service.

The incidents Monday come after Russia reported several Ukrainian drone attacks across the country over the weekend, including on Moscow.

Ukraine recaptures 3 square kms near Bakhmut

Ukraine claims to have seized three square kilometres (1.2 square miles) around Bakhmut in the last week as it advances on the besieged city. Hanna Maliar, a Ukrainian defence minister, added that troops had retaken 43 square kilometres (16.6 square miles) around the eastern city in total.

Russia thwarts drone attack near Moscow: Defense ministry

Russian air defenses downed a drone over the Moscow region early on Monday, according to the country’s defense ministry.

“The Ukrainian UAV was detected over the territory of the Moscow region by on-duty air defense forces and was jammed by electronic warfare capabilities,” the ministry said in a statement on Telegram.

The drone crashed near the village of Pokrovskoye in the Odintsovo district on the outskirts of the capital, the ministry noted.

There were no casualties, it added.

Moscow’s Vnukovo airport stated Monday it was temporarily suspending flights “for safety reasons,” state-run news agency TASS reported, citing the airport’s press service.

The incident Monday comes after Russia reported several Ukrainian drone attacks across the country on the weekend, including on Moscow. Russia’s foreign ministry condemned a Ukrainian drone attack on a railway station in the western city of Kursk Sunday that injured at least five people.

Danish PM: Some Ukrainian personnel already in Denmark to start F-16 training

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said “more than 70” Ukrainian personnel were already in Denmark and getting ready to start training on F-16 fighter jets. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has declined to give the total number of Ukrainian pilots who would undergo training in Denmark and later in Romania, citing security reasons. Denmark has previously announced that the exercises are starting this month, and that Ukrainian pilots will need six to eight months of training. Frederiksen stated Denmark would provide 19 F-16 jets to Ukraine. She added “hopefully” six could be delivered around the New Year, eight more next year and the remaining five in 2025. “Please take this donation as a token of Denmark’s unwavering support for your country’s fight for freedom,” the Danish prime minister continued, addressing Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Zelensky says Netherlands will give 42 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine

The Netherlands will give Ukraine 42 F-16 fighter jets, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday following his visit to the country.

“I thank Prime Minister Mark Rutte, his entire team, and the Dutch people for the decision on F-16s for Ukraine. Our warriors will receive 42 great combat aircraft,” Zelensky wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Sunday that the Netherlands owns 42 F-16s. Rutte added he would look into how many could be supplied to Ukraine but said he did not have a definitive number at the time.

Zelensky traveled on to Denmark after visiting the Netherlands where he met Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

“Today we announce that we will provide 19 F-16 jets to Ukraine, we believe Danish fighter jets will help protect your skies,” Frederiksen stated, adding, “The aim of this delivery is to protect Ukraine. We plan to provide the jets closer to the new year, about six of them, then eight in the next year and then another five.”

The meetings come after a US official on Friday said the US had committed to approving the transfer of F-16 fighter jets for Ukraine as soon as training is complete.

Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Saturday that Ukrainian pilots had begun training.

F-16s are single-engine, multirole jet aircraft, meaning they can be used in air-to-air or ground-attack missions.

Chernihiv attack toll rises: Ukrainian official

At least seven people were killed and 156 others were injured in Saturday’s Russian missile strike on the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, Oleksandr Lomako, acting mayor of Chernihiv, said in an update on Sunday.

The strike — in a city close to the Russian border and far from the front lines — hit a university and a theater, where an event involving drone manufacturers was taking place.

Lomako said on Telegram that of the injured, 41 are hospitalized, and of that number five are in “a serious condition.”

Prior to the outbreak of war, Chernihiv was a vibrant city of 300,000 people. Now, many parts of it have turned to wasteland amid repeated Russian bombardment.

The city came under siege from Russian forces at the start of the invasion in March 2022, and was cut off from electricity and running water. Russian troops began withdrawing from the region later that month, although shelling of Chernihiv continued.

Following the siege, the city’s mayor described Chernihiv as about 70% destroyed.