Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 508

Russian forces ‘intercept eight Ukrainian drones over Crimea’

Russia’s air defence forces and fleet in the Black Sea have shot down eight Ukrainian drones over the Crimean port of Sevastopol, according to a Moscow-installed official.

Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Russian-installed governor of Sevastopol, stated the drone attack took place early on Sunday over the port of Sevastopol and the city’s Balaklava and Khersones districts.

“No objects, either in the city or in the water area were damaged,” he said on the Telegram messaging app.

One drone was shot down over the sea, five were intercepted by Russia’s electronic warfare forces and two water surface drones were destroyed on the outer shore, he added.

There was no immediate comment from Kyiv on the attack on the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

Ukraine almost never publicly claims responsibility for attacks inside Russia or on Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine but has been saying in recent months that destroying Russia’s military infrastructure helps Kyiv’s counteroffensive.

South Korea promises $150m aid after Zelensky talks

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has made a surprise visit to Ukraine, offering a show of support for the country in its war against Russia.

Yoon’s office said on Saturday that he travelled to Ukraine with his wife, Kim Keon-hee, following trips to Lithuania for a NATO summit and to Poland. It is his first visit since Russia invaded Ukraine almost 17 months ago.

After the two leaders met, President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Seoul for its “firm support of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity” and the “significant political, security, economic and humanitarian aid” it has supplied since the start of Russia’s war.

“Today, during this first visit of the president of the Republic of Korea to Ukraine in the history of our relations, we talked about everything that is important for people to lead a normal and safe life,” Zelensky said, adding, “Thank you for the meaningful talks. Thank you for your strong support.”

Yoon pledged on Saturday to “expand the scale” of his country’s non-lethal military assistance to Ukraine, adding that humanitarian aid would be increased to $150m in 2023 from $100m last year.

He also stated that he and Zelensky agreed on cooperating on post-war reconstruction efforts in Ukraine. Additionally, South Korea will also launch a scholarship fund named after Yoon and Zelensky to expand support for Ukrainian students in South Korea.

Ukraine’s counteroffensive is “slow,” but Western allies remain patient: Kyiv

Senior Ukrainian officials and generals alike continue to describe tough fighting and limited progress on the battlefield as they look to drive Russian forces out of the country and turn the tide of the war.

Just days after Ukraine’s key partners met at the NATO summit in Lithuania, pledging even deeper security ties — albeit without specifying any timetable for Ukraine’s potential membership in the alliance — Kyiv insists it does not feel under pressure to deliver quick results.

Speaking to journalists in Kyiv following his attendance at the NATO summit, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, admitted the counteroffensive — seen as being underway since the start of June — was “hard work.”

“It’s not going that fast; it is slow,” he said, adding that it is important Ukrainians are told the truth about developments on the ground.

Asked if Ukraine’s Western allies were looking for quick results, Yermak stated there was no such pressure from partner countries. Instead, he said, they just ask: “What else do you need to expedite victory?”

One of the more encouraging areas for Ukraine’s offensive appears to be around the battered city of Bakhmut in the east, though without any reports of significant breakthroughs.

“The Bakhmut direction remains one where our defense forces have the initiative. Our defense forces are pushing the enemy on the southern and northern flanks, storming their positions,” military spokesperson Serhii Cherevatyi said on Ukrainian television Saturday, adding that “the enemy is putting up fierce resistance.”

Mapping by DeepStateMap.Live, which updates changes on the ground daily and is widely used by analysts, has suggested almost no shifts in the front line around the city for many days, even as Ukrainian forces continue efforts to regain villages like Klishchiivka to the southwest and Berhivka to the northwest, where fighting has raged for weeks.

Further to the north, in the roughly 100-kilometer (about 62-mile) stretch of land between the towns of Lyman and Kupyansk, Cherevatyi said Russian forces were “actively attacking.”

The area was held by Russia for almost six months last year before being recaptured in a Ukrainian offensive in October; in recent weeks, it has become a renewed focus of Russian firepower.

“This direction is the leader in the (Russian) use of artillery, mortars and multiple rocket launchers shelling. The enemy carried out 570 attacks and 11 air raids over the last day,” Cherevatyi continued.

According to Russian military bloggers, one of the areas where Moscow’s forces have been concentrating their efforts is around the village of Novoselivske in northeastern Ukraine. On Telegram, the popular Rybar account described Russian advances through forested areas to the south of the village, as well as the digging of a new defensive line close to a nearby railway line.

Putin holds call with South African president about grain deal as deadline looms

Russian President Vladimir Putin and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa talked by phone Saturday about the soon-expiring deal that allows grain to be exported from Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea.

While global food supplies are not as tight as they were last year, traders say prices would rise if the Black Sea grain deal is not renewed — and Putin has threatened to let the deal expire Monday if his demands are not met.

Though Russia has renewed the deal three times, it has repeatedly complained that a separate agreement with the United Nations to facilitate shipments of Russian fertilizers and grain, which was brokered as part of the package last July, has not yielded results.

On the call with Ramaphosa, “Putin stressed that the obligations set out in the relevant Russia-UN memorandum to remove obstacles to the export of Russian food and fertilizers still remain unfulfilled,” according to a Kremlin readout.

“Moreover, the main goal of the deal, namely the supply of grain to countries in need, including those on the African continent, has not been realized,” it said.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres sent a letter to Putin this week outlining a proposal to keep the deal alive and seeking to address another key demand from Moscow — access to some of the international financial mechanisms that sanctions have cut it off from.

More background: The Black Sea grain deal was brokered by Turkey and the United Nations in July 2022 after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine and blockaded its ports, sparking fears of a global famine. Proponents say it was vital to addressing world hunger, as Ukraine is one of the world’s leading grain exporters.

Putin and Ramaphosa also agreed to hold a separate meeting at the upcoming BRICS summit — a meeting of leaders from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa — for more discussion of the countries’ direct relations and international priorities, the statement said.

The BRICS summit is scheduled for August 22-24 in Johannesburg, South Africa, but the Kremlin has yet to confirm whether Putin will attend in person.