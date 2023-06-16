Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 477

US says Kremlin oil tax changes to hit Russia’s crude output capacity

The Kremlin’s changes to the way it taxes oil sales were forced by Western sanctions and will hit its oil production capacity over time, US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo has said. Russian President Vladimir Putin in February signed a law fixing the discount on Russia’s dominant Urals blend of crude oil for tax calculations. Adeyemo stated the price cap and sanctions have forced Moscow to change its tax plan, locking in a “massive discount” for Russia’s oil, the country’s most important commodity. “When it comes to the price cap, either Russia continues to accept the steep discount that our actions have imposed on their energy exports, or they institutionalise it themselves with these changes to their tax regime,” Adeyemo said in prepared remarks of a speech to Washington think tank Center for a New American Security just over six months after the cap was agreed. The tax changes “will constrain Russia’s oil companies going forward, leaving them with fewer funds to invest in exploration and production and over time diminishing the productive capacity of Russia’s oil sector”.

US criticises Russia in annual human trafficking report

The US has sharpened its criticism of Russia’s record on human trafficking, citing Moscow’s treatment of conscripts and Ukrainian children, in an annual report on countries that Washington says are failing to protect victims. The Department of State’s 2023 Trafficking in Persons report kept Russia on a list of “state sponsors” of human trafficking and ranked Russia among the world’s worst at addressing the problem. A section on Russia included more criticism than last year of Moscow’s detention of people in Ukraine. The report also cited the “forcible transfer of thousands of Ukrainian children to Russia” – which is the subject of an International Criminal Court prosecution against Russian officials including President Vladimir Putin. “There was a government policy or pattern of trafficking of Ukrainian citizens and North Korean workers,” it added. “There were also reports of Russian officials forcing, deceiving, or coercing foreign national adults to fight in Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine,” it noted.

Zelensky appeals to Swiss parliament as it debates whether to re-export weapons to Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appealed to Swiss lawmakers to export weapons to Ukraine Thursday to make the country “a territory of peace again.”

Switzerland has been a neutral country since 1815, with its legal framework ensuring it does not send weapons directly or indirectly to belligerent states.

Since Russia’s war in Ukraine began, the country has faced increasing pressure from its European neighbors to approve the re-exportation of weapons to Ukraine.

“I know that Switzerland is having a discussion about permits to re-export weapons to protect Ukraine,” Zelensky said via video, urging that his request for weapons is only to restore peace to Ukraine, “exactly as envisaged by international law.”

Zelensky told Swiss parliament that Ukraine is “not a source of aggression, not a territory of war, and not some kind of conflict zone.”

“We are a country that has always valued and will always value peace. Our peace can only withstand such aggression by force of arms,” he added.

On June 1, the lower house of the Swiss Parliament — the National Council — rejected a bill known as “Lex Ukraine” that would have allowed third-party countries to transfer Swiss-made arms to Ukraine.

A plan to allow buyers of Swiss arms to re-export them to third countries under certain conditions was backed by the upper house of Switzerland’s parliament — the Council of States — on June 7. However, that plan has further legislative hurdles to take.

During his video address to parliament, Zelensky said: “Any unbiased view will show one thing, if (the) war had not been brought from Russia to our peaceful Ukrainian land, there would have been no war. The source of evil and death is beyond our borders. By supporting us, the world supports protection from war.”

He appealed to lawmakers to imagine what it is like to fall asleep checking to see if there are warnings of Russian bombers “on the verge of launching missiles” or to imagine living in communities that border Russia.

In April, Switzerland’s President Alain Berset stated Switzerland “cannot be asked to break our own laws,” when discussing whether Swiss weapons could be re-exported to Ukraine. Berset was addressing the issue of neutrality at a joint press conference in Berlin with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Berset added that, while discussions are ongoing regarding whether the country “should, must or could develop” its stance on re-exporting weapons to Ukraine, it is currently out of the question, with Swiss law “clear on that.”

So far, for example, Switzerland has prohibited Germany from transferring Swiss-made ammunition for the Gepard anti-aircraft systems Berlin provided to Ukraine.

Switzerland did, however, break its neutrality status quo shortly after the war began by adopting European Union sanctions in March 2022. Berset noted Switzerland is taking the implementation of these sanctions seriously and is “doing everything that can be done in order to enforce them.

UN experts raise ‘widespread’ torture concerns with Russia

A group of UN experts has said they had written to Moscow raising concerns about the use of torture by Russian military forces on Ukrainian civilians and prisoners of war. The UN experts said in a statement the torture included electric shocks, hoodings and mock executions and had been carried out to extract intelligence, force confessions or in response to alleged support for Ukraine’s forces. It had resulted in damage to internal organs, cracked bones and fractures, strokes and psychological trauma, they added. Moscow has previously denied torturing or mistreating prisoners of war and says it does not deliberately target civilians in Ukraine. While torture allegations have previously been levelled against both sides in the 15-month conflict, the team of UN independent experts stated Russian forces’ methods may be “state-endorsed”.

It is essential that water at Zaporizhzhia plant remain at same level: chief of UN nuclear watchdog

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) visited the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant on Thursday to assess the situation after the Nova Kakhovka dam collapse.

In a statement published on social media, Rafael Grossi said it is essential that the water stays at the same level for the plant’s safety.

“There is evaporation, there can be some leak, but it has to be maintained at that level. With the water that is here the plant can be safe for some time,” the chief of the UN nuclear watchdog explained.

“The plant is going to be working to replenish the water so that the safety functions can continue normally,” Grossi said, adding they will be monitoring it closely.

The plant is held by Russian forces and not far from where a Ukrainian offensive in the south is evolving. This is Grossi’s third visit to the nuclear power plant since last September.

Evacuated residents of Russian border village in Belgorod region allege looting by Moscow’s troops

Two residents evacuated from a Russian village that borders Ukraine in the Belgorod region have alleged to authorities that Russian soldiers looted their homes.

In public comments to regional Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov, the two residents said that the Russian military sent to guard their village of Novaya Tavolzhanka had instead robbed their houses.

Several thousand people were evacuated from the area when Russian volunteers opposed to the rule of President Vladimir Putin launched cross-border raids late in May.

One of the residents, Natalya Chemerchenko, told the governor in a post Thursday on the VK social media site: “Military personnel of the Russian Federation break into many houses (although the state of emergency has not been introduced and they do not have the right to enter private homes).”

“They live in our homes, lead an ugly lifestyle, alcohol and other things remain in the form of garbage and dirt, toilets and houses are polluted, personal belongings and property are stolen,” she wrote.

“We do not want our houses, which have already suffered from the actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, to be now still a haven for the outrages of our defenders!” she added.

Vladimir Zhdanov, the head of the administration of the Shebekino district, told Chemerchenko in a reply that her “appeal has been forwarded to the Security Council.”

Another comment, which was written Wednesday, claimed that Russian soldiers were living in a home that a family had fled.

“Two houses were broken into, one door was broken with a crowbar, windows were broken,” according to a comment from local resident Danil Bilych.

“All things were turned over, they were looking for small precious things, some of them were stolen, there were acts of vandalism in one of the houses, TVs were broken, furniture was ripped up. Soldiers obviously live in the house,” he added.

Other comments in response to the governor have focused on an alleged lack of social support that had been pledged to residents who were evacuated.

“We are located outside the Belgorod region, in the city of Zelenograd. For a week I have been trying to get answers, how can we receive the payment? We have two children, we do not live, we survive! Thanks to the volunteers from Moscow, at least they bring food!” according to one comment.

Ukraine can recover damaged equipment and get it “back into the fight”: US defense secretary

As Ukraine’s counteroffensive begins, Kyiv has the ability to recover and repair its damaged equipment and get it “back into the fight,” US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told reporters Thursday after a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Brussels, Belgium.

The top US general, Mark Milley, said Kyiv is “making steady progress” in its counteroffensive, but outlined some of the difficulties in the effort.

“This is a very difficult fight. It is a very violent fight. And it will likely take a considerable amount of time and at high cost,” Milley, who is the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said in the news conference alongside Austin.

The US defense secretary note that “there will continue to be battle damage” but that the Ukrainian forces “still have a lot of combat capability, combat power.”

Ukraine has lost 16 US-supplied armored vehicles in the past several days, according to open-source intelligence analysis, as the country’s military announced its forces had captured three villages from Russia in an offensive in the eastern Donetsk region.

The 16 US Bradley infantry fighting vehicles either destroyed or damaged and abandoned in recent days represent almost 15% of the 109 that Washington has given Kyiv, according to Jakub Janovsky of the Dutch open-source intelligence website Oryx, which has been collecting visual evidence of military equipment losses in Ukraine since Russia’s invasion began in February 2022.

African leaders to propose ‘confidence building measure’: document

African leaders could propose a series of “confidence building measures” during their initial efforts to mediate the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, according to a draft framework document seen by the Reuters news agency. Those measures could include a Russian troop pull-back, removal of tactical nuclear weapons from Belarus, suspension of an International Criminal Court arrest warrant targeting Russian President Vladimir Putin, and sanctions relief. A cessation of hostilities agreement could follow and would need to be accompanied by negotiations between Russia and the West, the document stated.

Chechen fighters sent to Russian border with Ukraine: Chechnya ruler

Chechen fighters have been deployed in Russia’s Belgorod region bordering Ukraine to prevent attacks from “Ukrainian sabotage groups”, Chechnya ruler Ramzan Kadyrov has said.

The Belgorod region has in the past month reported a series of cross-border incursions from pro-Ukraine Russian partisan groups calling themselves opponents of Russia’s President Vladimir Putin.

Kadyrov, a Vladimir Putin ally who leads the Russian region of Chechnya, said in a post on the Telegram messaging app that fighters from the “Zapad-Akhmat” battalion had been deployed near the border village of Nekhoteevka and a checkpoint in Graivoron district, the site of a cross-border attack in May.

“Residents of the territories adjacent to the border with Ukraine can rest easy … Whoever encroaches on our borders will receive a lightning response,” Kadyrov added.

