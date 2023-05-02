Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 432: US estimates Russia suffered 100k casualties since December

US estimates Russia has suffered over 100,000 casualties since December

The Joe Biden administration announced new estimated casualty figures Monday from Russia’s winter offensive in Ukraine, saying that the country has suffered more than 100,000 casualties since December and the “stunning” number is a key signal that Moscow’s effort has “backfired.”

White House official John Kirby told reporters Monday that Russia has “exhausted its military stockpiles and its armed forces” and since December, the US estimates Russia has suffered more than 100,000 casualties, including over 20,000 killed in action.

The US is defining the term “casualty” as both wounded and killed.

Kirby, who serves as National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, noted that “nearly half” of those casualties were fighters with the Russian private company Wagner.

Kirby lambasted a recent assertion from Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, who said Sunday that his group had only suffered 94 casualties. Kirby called Prigozhin’s comments “just a ludicrous claim.”

Pressed on the source of the new 100,000 figure, Kirby stated it was “based on some downgraded intelligence that we’ve been able to collect.” He declined to provide information on Ukrainian casualties, noting that the US has “never” provided such information and would defer to Ukraine on the matter.

Kirby added that the Ukrainians “are the victims here, Russia is the aggressor, and I’m simply not going to put information in the public domain that’s going to, again, make it any harder for the Ukrainians.”

The official noted that it’s ultimately Ukraine’s decision to declassify the information and make their casualty figures public.

“I don’t need to abide by that same sense of courtesy for the Russians — haven’t done it and I ain’t going to start now,” he continued.

Kirby said that “most” of Russia’s efforts have “stalled and failed” as the battle for the eastern city of Bakhmut continues. He added that Russia has made “incremental” gains in the town that has “very little strategic value.”

“The bottom line is that Russia’s attempted offensive has backfired. After months of fighting and extraordinary losses, Russia continues to be focused on a single Ukrainian city with limited strategic value,” the official noted.

Kirby said any decision about a spring counteroffensive from Ukraine would be “for President (Volodymyr) Zelensky to make,” but that the US will continue to provide military aid and support.

The US official also told reporters a future package for Ukraine would be unveiled “very soon.”

“What we want to stay focused on is making sure that we’re helping them be as ready as they can be for whenever they choose to step off. And that means, obviously, in material support,” he added.

Wagner boss asks for more ammunition to take Bakhmut

The head of the Wagner Group appealed to Russia’s defence ministry to increase ammunition shipments to his troops fighting in Bakhmut.

In a video posted on his Telegram channel, Yevgeny Prigozhin stated he needed at least 300 tonnes of artillery shells daily to try and take the city.

“Three hundred tonnes a day is 10 cargo containers – not a lot at all … But we are being given no more than a third of that,” Prigozhin said as he inspected boxes of rifles in a warehouse he said was in the town of Soledar, to the northeast of Bakhmut.

Prigozhin has previously accused the defence ministry of “betraying” his fighters by not providing sufficient ammunition.

Russia still hasn’t completely captured Bakhmut: Ukraine military

The Ukrainian military says it is locked in a “positional struggle” as fierce fighting continues to rage in Bakhmut, adding it has been able to push back Russian forces after a series of counterattacks.

“I can definitely confirm the information that the enemy in Bakhmut left some positions after some of our counterattacks,” Serhii Cherevatyi, the spokesperson for the Eastern Grouping of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, told a national broadcaster.

“There is a positional struggle there,” Cherevatyi added, explaining that the frontline was constantly shifting.

“Sometimes the enemy has some success after a powerful artillery strike and the destruction of infrastructure, and they can move forward. But we counterattack and often win back our positions after inflicting fire on the enemy,” he continued.

Cherevatyi added that for all its efforts, Russia still had not been able to “completely” capture Bakhmut.

The spokesperson went on to say that although the Russian military’s airborne units had reinforced positions in Bakhmut, Wagner forces continued to be the ones carrying out the assaults.

“However, due to heavy losses, they have been reinforced by airborne units. In addition, in an effort to capture Bakhmut completely, we also note that the enemy is also using snipers from special units and even special services (counterterrorism, for instance) to hit our positions as much as possible,” he stated.

Cherevatyi said Russian forces were having to be more mindful of their use of artillery shells and rockets, but rejected claims by Wagner founder and financier Yevgeny Prigozhin that his fighters were being starved of ammunition.

“They have been given a general norm of shells, just like other units of the aggressor,” he continued, adding, “Over the past 24 hours, the enemy has fired 304 times at the Lyman-Kupiansk direction with various artillery systems. However, of course, if we take the summer of 2022, they could use an unlimited amount of ammunition along the entire front line non-stop. Now they no longer have this luxury.”

“What Prigozhin is talking about is that they are used to having a lot of ammunition. Now they are forced to limit themselves,” he added.

Cherevatyi concluded by defending Ukraine’s strategy for the region, stating that “the enemy has not been able to take Bakhmut for nine months.”

“Thus, we are conducting a successful defense operation and are achieving our main goal: destroying the enemy’s military potential, personnel, and equipment to the maximum extent possible,” he said, stating, “In particular, Wagner is close to being completely destroyed.”

Zelensky, Trudeau discuss defence cooperation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has spoken to his Canadian counterpart, Justin Trudeau, and discussed defence cooperation and increased sanctions.

On Twitter, the Ukrainian president said, “Noted the beginning of the Russian assets confiscation and called for increased sanctions pressure on Russia. Coordinated positions on the eve of the NATO summit and other international events.”

Ukraine says it has no knowledge of peace mission involving Vatican to resolve conflict with Russia

Ukraine said it has “no knowledge” of a peace mission involving the Vatican to resolve the conflict with Russia.

“President Volodymyr Zelensky has not consented to any such discussions on Ukraine’s behalf,” a Ukrainian official close to the presidential office told CNN, adding, “If talks are happening, they are happening without our knowledge or our blessing”.

The official dismissed any papal role after Pope Francis on Sunday told journalists that the Vatican is part of a mission to end the war in Ukraine.

“The mission is in the course now, but it is not yet public,” he said after a three-day trip to Hungary.

“When it is public, I will reveal it,” the pope added.

Last week, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal met Francis at the Vatican and said he had discussed a “peace formula” put forward by Zelensky and invited the pope to visit Ukraine.

Former US marine killed in Ukraine

A former US marine, Cooper “Harris” Andrews, 26, was killed on the outskirts of Bakhmut late last week, according to his mother and colleagues in Ukraine.

Andrews, from Cleveland, Ohio, was hit by a mortar, his mother, Willow Andrews said, likely on April 19 on the so-called “Road of Life” — a rare access road into Bakhmut used by the Ukrainian military to resupply their forces and also to evacuate civilians.

Andrews’ body has yet to be recovered, she said, due to the ongoing fighting around Bakhmut. The city’s outsized symbolic importance has led to intense fighting as Moscow desperately tries to seize it.

Andrews worked for an activist group known as the Resistance Committee, according to its social media statements. The group said he was killed assisting the evacuation of civilians from the city.

Andrews left Cleveland, Ohio in November and joined the Foreign Legion in Ukraine, a group of foreign fighters helping the Ukrainian military. His contract ended in March, his mother said, and he decided to stay on.

The US Department of State announced on Monday it could “confirm the death of a US citizen in Ukraine,” without naming the individual.

“We are in touch with the family and providing all possible consular assistance,” a State Department spokesperson stated, adding, “Out of respect for the family’s privacy during this difficult time, we have nothing further to add.”