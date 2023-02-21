Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 363

Biden has crossed into Poland after surprise trip to Ukraine

US President Joe Biden has left Ukraine after a highly symbolic covert visit.

He crossed the border into Poland at roughly 8 p.m. local time (2 p.m. ET), according to a report from the traveling press pool.

Biden traveled by train in and out of Kyiv, making the 10-hour journey with only a handful of advisers and two journalists.

Biden flew to Poland aboard a C-32 aircraft with a refueling stop in Germany before boarding the train into Ukraine on Sunday.

The train went by night into Ukraine, making only a few stops to collect additional security.

“A gun needs a bullet”: EU’s top diplomat stresses importance of upping ammunition supply to Ukraine

To counter a growing number of Russian troops, Ukraine needs more ammunition, in addition to other pledges of military support from allies, the European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell stated.

Russia is massing “almost twice the number of soldiers that were there at the beginning of the war” in Ukraine, adding that the next few weeks will be crucial, he said.

“The Ukrainian army urgently needs large amounts of ammunition to counter Russian aggression,” Borrell continued, noting, “A gun needs a bullet.” ”

“For that, time is of essence. Speed means lives. We need to respond quickly. Not only more support, but to provide it quicker,” Borrell added.

The best way to get ammunition to Ukraine quickly is to share existing European army stockpiles so that there is no time wasted waiting for them to be produced, he said.

“We have to use what has already been produced and stockpiled, or what has already been contracted and will be produced in the coming days. Priority has to be given to the supplies for the Ukrainian army, as much as we can,” he added.

Borrel also stated a tenth package of sanctions against Russia was also discussed at a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels on Monday, announcing that they have been “presented as a Regulation for the Council to approve,” which should happen in the “next hours, or next days.”

Nearly 22,000 Russians have tried to enter the US since Putin’s war draft

Over the past six months, data posted by American border authorities shows that the number of Russian citizens they have encountered has nearly tripled: from 1,645 Russians in August 2022 (the month before Russia’s draft began) to 4,509 in January.

In total, nearly 22,000 Russians have tried entering the United States through the country’s southern border since October 2022, the first full month after the draft was announced, according to the latest US Customs and Border Protection data.

China willing to work with other nations on securing ceasefire and lasting peace in Ukraine: Top envoy

China is willing to work with other countries to achieve an early ceasefire and lasting peace in Ukraine, the country’s top diplomat Wang Yi said while visiting Budapest on Monday, according to Chinese state news agency Xinhua.

“China will work with all the peace-loving countries, including Hungary, to make efforts to achieve an early ceasefire and lasting peace,” Wang stated during a meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó, Xinhua reported.

Wang, who was named Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s top foreign policy adviser last month, is due to arrive in Russia this week, a year after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Neither Russia nor China has specified whether Wang would meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. However, on Monday, Russian spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted “we do not exclude a meeting” between Wang and Putin.

China’s Foreign Ministry announced earlier the visit to Moscow will provide an opportunity for China and Russia to continue to develop their strategic partnership and “exchange views” on “international and regional hotspot issues of shared interest.”

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Wang on Saturday in Munich, Germany, and warned “about the implications and consequences” if Beijing increases its support for Russia’s war effort, according to a US readout of the meeting.

On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned China not to give any support to Russia, saying it could lead to another world war.

Japan pledges an additional $5.5 billion to Ukraine

Japan will provide an additional $5.5 billion (around 738 billion yen) in financial assistance to Ukraine, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced Monday, just days before the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion.

“Japan is in a position to lead the world’s efforts to support Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression and to uphold a free and open international order based on the rule of law,” Kishida said while speaking in Tokyo.

Japan had already pledged $600 million in financial assistance, millions worth of humanitarian aid and joined Western allies in imposing sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

Kishida also added he will host an online summit of G7 leaders with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday, the day of the anniversary and ahead of the annual G7 summit in Hiroshima in May.

Ukraine says not to “overestimate” Russian capacity to produce weapons

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba asserted to not “overestimate” Russian capacity to produce weapons, as he urged allies to expand sanctions against entities producing Russian missiles.

Kuleba sat down with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour at the Munich Security Conference over the weekend for an interview that aired on CNN on Monday.

“Our partners have a tool in their hands to suppress this production, which is sanctions,” he said.

“For example, we proposed a very specific list of Russian entities involved in the productions of missiles. So put them on the sanctions, make their life even more complicated and suppress the production of missiles,” he added.

Addressing growing concerns in Europe that ammunition supplies are diminishing, Kuleba stated “there will never be enough ammunition as long as the war continues”.

“Yes, if you ask me what we need the most here and now, I’d artillery munitions. If you ask me [to] imagine that’s solved, what is next, I’d say Howitzers to use this ammunition,” the foreign minister noted.

“Businesses need contracts and to have contracts you need money. Therefore, if governments want to support Ukraine, they can finance their own companies by contracting their production of ammunition and other weapons, and that’s what we are working on,” Kuleba continued.

NATO chief: Putin is “not planning for peace” as war in Ukraine heads into its 2nd year

No one knows how the war in Ukraine will end, but “there is no sign” that Russian President Vladimir Putin “has changed his ambitions” as the invasion approaches the one-year mark this week, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.

“We see the opposite. He’s not planning for peace. He’s planning for more war,” he told CNN at the Munich Security Conference.

“They are launching offensive operations already,” the NATO chief stated, pointing to fighting in eastern Ukraine, specifically the city of Bakhmut.

“Whether this is the big spring offensive or whether it’s just a kind of prelude to that, it’s a bit hard to tell. But they are pouring in more and more troops and more and more weapons,” he added.

Stoltenberg said Russia is trying to make up for poor equipment and logistics with more troops, something he described as “throwing just waves of people on the defensive lines,” a type of fighting that hasn’t been seen since World War I.

“If you don’t care so much about human lives then you just throw in more and more,” he added.

Stoltenberg noted while how the conflict will end is unclear, what he is sure of is the importance of western military support for Ukraine.

“If you want Ukraine to prevail as a sovereign nation and if you want a peaceful negotiated solution tomorrow, then you need to provide military support today,” he said, adding that the effectiveness of negotiations for Ukraine depends on “strength on the battlefield.”

Kyiv will be ready to respond to provocative actions by Russia around war anniversary: Ukrainian Air Force

The Ukrainian military will be “ready” to respond to any possible “provocative actions” by Russia around the anniversary of the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, Yurii Ihnat, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Air Force Command, told CNN on Monday.

The official didn’t elaborate on any possible specific threats, but said if the Russians engage in some sort of “provocative actions” on February 23, 24 or 25, the Ukrainian Air Force is “on stand-by 24/7, our job is to be ready at all times.”

Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022. February 23 is celebrated in Russia as Defender of the Fatherland Day.

China says US “is not qualified to lecture” on supplying arms to Russia

China’s Foreign Ministry on Monday said the United States “is not qualified to lecture” on the supplying of arms amid concerns from US officials that Beijing is considering providing “lethal support” to Russia’s military.

Speaking to reporters, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin stated: “It is the US side, not the Chinese side, that supplies a steady stream of weapons to the battlefield.”

“The US side is not qualified to lecture China, and we would never accept the US dictating or even coercing pressure on Sino-Russian relations,” he added.

“Who is calling for dialogue and peace and who is handing out knives and encouraging confrontation?” he continued.

Wang added that China continues to “urge peace and promote talks” to resolve the conflict in Ukraine and that it stands firmly on “playing a constructive role in promoting the de-escalation and cooling down the situation.”

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday he has concerns that Beijing is considering stepping up its partnership with Moscow by supplying Russia’s military with “lethal support.” Blinken raised the issue when he met with China’s top diplomat Wang Yi on Saturday, officials announced.

The US has begun seeing “disturbing” trendlines of late in China’s support for Russia’s military, and there are signs that Beijing wants to “creep up to the line” of providing lethal military aid to Russia without getting caught, according to US officials familiar with the intelligence.

The officials would not describe in detail what intelligence the US has seen suggesting a recent shift in China’s posture but said US officials have been concerned enough that they shared the intelligence with allies and partners.