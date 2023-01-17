Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 328

The UN coordinator in Ukraine, Denise Brown, “called for an effective investigation of suspected war crimes and appropriate prosecution of suspects,” Tremblay stated.

“The secretary-general condemned this attack, saying that this was another example of a suspected violation of the laws of war,” she added.

“A strike hit a residential building in Dnipro on Saturday evening, in one of the deadliest attacks in Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion last February,” Stephanie Tremblay told reporters.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned the Russian missile attack on an apartment building in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro as a possible war crime, his spokesperson said.

It’s not clear how much the military can accelerate the training program.

The training will take “several months” on the advanced but complex long-range aerial defense system, according to Pentagon officials.

“The same instructors who teach US, allied and partner nations will conduct the Ukrainian training, and these classes will not detract from the ongoing training missions at Fort Sill,” the base said in a statement.

Fort Sill is home to the Fires Center of Excellence where the US conducts Patriot training for its own military and other countries.

Ukrainian troops have arrived at Fort Sill in Oklahoma to begin training on the Patriot missile system, the US Army base announced Monday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday called the Russian attack on an apartment building in Dnipro a “war crime” and vowed to bring its perpetrators to justice.

“There is no doubt: everyone who is guilty of this war crime will be identified and brought to justice,” Zelensky said in his evening address.

At least 40 people have died and 25 remain missing following the attack.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) named six members of the Russian military whom it claimed were involved in the strike, according to what the agency described as “preliminary investigation” findings.

“This strike on Dnipro, as well as other similar strikes, falls under the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court,” Zelensky stated.

“And we will use all available opportunities — both national and international — to ensure that all Russian murderers, that everyone who gives and executes orders on missile terror against our people, receive legal sentences. And that they serve their sentences,” he added.

A high-level United States delegation met Monday in Kyiv with top Ukrainian officials “to reaffirm the United States’ strong and steadfast commitment to Ukraine and its defense against Russia’s unprovoked aggression,” according to a State Department readout.

Here’s who was on the US delegation:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman

Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer

Under Secretary of Defense Colin Kahl

Here’s who they met with in Ukraine:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal

Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov

Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov

Ukrenergo CEO Volodymyr Kudrytskyi

“Prior to the visit, the delegation made stops in Germany and Poland to review U.S. security assistance to Ukraine,” the readout said.

During the meetings, the leaders talked about how international assistance “has helped stabilize Ukraine’s economy” as well as how the US and Ukraine could continue to have an economic and trade relationship when the war is over, according to the readout.

Leaders also discussed efforts to repair Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, it added.

Putin tells Erdogan that Western weapons are intensifying hostilities in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a phone call Monday that Western weapons supplies to Ukraine are intensifying hostilities and that Kyiv’s rejection of a ceasefire proposed by Russia for the Orthodox Christmas period is an example of Kyiv’s “hypocritical policy,” according to a statement by the Kremlin.

“Vladimir Putin drew attention to the destructive line of the Kyiv regime, which relied on the intensification of hostilities with the support of Western sponsors, increasing the volume of transferred weapons and military equipment,” the statement reads.

“An example of the hypocritical policy of Kyiv was the rejection of the proposal to cease fire for the period of Orthodox Christmas,” it added.

“On the initiative of the Turkish side and taking into account recent contacts in Ankara, the commissioners of Russia and Ukraine for human rights will touch upon the issue of the exchange of prisoners, primarily the wounded,” the Kremlin said.

The call between Putin and Erdogan came just a few days after a Russian missile hit an apartment building in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro. The missile strike left at least 40 people dead, making it one of the deadliest single attacks of the war, and the deadliest in months.

The implementation of the package of agreements on the export of Ukrainian grain from the Black Sea ports and the unblocking of food and fertilizer supplies from Russia were also discussed, according to the Kremlin.

“Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to the further comprehensive development of Russian-Turkish cooperation,” the Kremlin said, adding, “Among the priorities is cooperation in the energy sector, including the supply of Russian natural gas and the creation of a regional gas hub in Turkey.”

Russia sanctions UK foreign minister

Russia has sanctioned the UK foreign Minister James Cleverly, according to a tweet from Cleverly Monday.

“I’ve been sanctioned by the Russian government. Good,” he said, adding, “If this is the price for supporting Ukrainian freedom, then I’m happy to be sanctioned.”

Germany’s economy minister says Putin has failed to destroy German industry with his war in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has failed to destroy German industry amid his war in Ukraine, Germany’s economy minister Robert Habeck told a Monday conference.

“It was Putin’s plan to cause a meltdown of German industry, but his plan has failed,” Habeck told the energy conference in Berlin, hosted by the business newspaper Handelsblatt.

Habeck added he hoped Germany’s energy crisis would be overcome by 2024, adding that thanks to the fast construction of gas import infrastructure, gas storage facilities were expected to be full for 2023 and into the winter of 2024. This would lead to “safe and stable” gas deliveries at moderate prices,” Habeck added.

After a short period of freezing temperatures in December, a warm January so far has helped to keep Germany’s gas storage facilities around 90% full, according to the country’s gas network regulator.

While a shortage of gas this winter seems unlikely, the situation could still deteriorate, according to the network regulator’s website.

If temperatures drop below zero degrees Celsius, Germany consumes around one percent of its gas storage per day,” Habeck warned.

“If we succeed in coming out of the winter months with adequate gas storage levels, we won’t experience last year’s madness again,” he continued.

Slovakia concludes first howitzer delivery to Ukraine