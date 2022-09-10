Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 199

Military has liberated more than 30 settlements: Zelensky

Ukrainian forces have liberated more than 30 settlements in the Kharkiv region as part of a counteroffensive against Russia, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

In a video address, he also added Kyiv’s forces were successfully continuing active operations in several areas.

Ukrainian forces have continued to advance deep into Russian-occupied parts of Kharkiv region in the country’s northeast.

Russians left “many trophies” in Kharkiv region: Ukrainian military official

The head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said he toured recently liberated areas of the region — and the “Russians left broken infrastructure and houses, many trophies and piles of garbage.”

“People, without exaggeration, met our soldiers with tears in their eyes….Residents, of course, need help. Most villages do not have electricity or gas. In the near future, we will restore them and bring in humanitarian aid,” he stated.

“But the first thing is cleansing and demining,” Syniehubov continued, adding, “For those who have left, we do not recommend returning until the relevant orders of the military.”

He also issued a warning to those who had collaborated with the occupation.

“No traitor will escape responsibility. Today, the head of one of the villages of the de-occupied community, who collaborated with the enemy, was detained,” he said.

“The most important thing: thanks to our Armed Forces, there are already Ukrainian flags everywhere!” Syniehubov added.

Ukrainian military claims Russian desertion rates are rising

The Ukrainian military has claimed that desertion among Russian forces is increasing in the southern Kherson region in the face of a Ukrainian counteroffensive.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, in an operational update Friday, said that “due to significant losses and unwillingness to fight, the morale and psychological condition of the occupation units is significantly deteriorating and the number of deserters is increasing.”

It did not provide specific evidence for the claim.

The General Staff announced that in one town close to Crimea, the Russians had used helicopters “to search for fugitives and return them to combat positions.”

Elsewhere, it added Ukrainian units had blocked several enemy attacks in the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions, away from the area where a Ukrainian advance continues.

Separately, the military’s Operational Command South noted Ukrainian units continued to suppress “concentration of manpower and combat equipment, the pontoon crossing in the Darivka area and the temporary bridge in the Nova Kakhovka area,” which the Russians have erected to try to resupply forces on the west bank of the Dnipro river.

US weapons makers have some capacity to boost capacity: Pentagon

Some US defence industrial base suppliers would be able to ramp up their weapons production to replenish US stock that was sent to Ukraine, but not all, the US undersecretary of defence for acquisition and sustainment, Bill LaPlante, has stated.

“Most production lines that are active can have some … capacity to increase production, but not all,” LaPlante noted during a news conference.

High-impact projects are needed to rebuild Ukraine: US