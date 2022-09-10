Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 199

Military has liberated more than 30 settlements: Zelensky
Ukrainian forces have liberated more than 30 settlements in the Kharkiv region as part of a counteroffensive against Russia, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.
In a video address, he also added Kyiv’s forces were successfully continuing active operations in several areas.
Ukrainian forces have continued to advance deep into Russian-occupied parts of Kharkiv region in the country’s northeast.
Russians left “many trophies” in Kharkiv region: Ukrainian military official
The head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said he toured recently liberated areas of the region — and the “Russians left broken infrastructure and houses, many trophies and piles of garbage.”
“People, without exaggeration, met our soldiers with tears in their eyes….Residents, of course, need help. Most villages do not have electricity or gas. In the near future, we will restore them and bring in humanitarian aid,” he stated.
“But the first thing is cleansing and demining,” Syniehubov continued, adding, “For those who have left, we do not recommend returning until the relevant orders of the military.”
He also issued a warning to those who had collaborated with the occupation.
“No traitor will escape responsibility. Today, the head of one of the villages of the de-occupied community, who collaborated with the enemy, was detained,” he said.
“The most important thing: thanks to our Armed Forces, there are already Ukrainian flags everywhere!” Syniehubov added.
Ukrainian military claims Russian desertion rates are rising
The Ukrainian military has claimed that desertion among Russian forces is increasing in the southern Kherson region in the face of a Ukrainian counteroffensive.
The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, in an operational update Friday, said that “due to significant losses and unwillingness to fight, the morale and psychological condition of the occupation units is significantly deteriorating and the number of deserters is increasing.”
It did not provide specific evidence for the claim.
The General Staff announced that in one town close to Crimea, the Russians had used helicopters “to search for fugitives and return them to combat positions.”
Elsewhere, it added Ukrainian units had blocked several enemy attacks in the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions, away from the area where a Ukrainian advance continues.
Separately, the military’s Operational Command South noted Ukrainian units continued to suppress “concentration of manpower and combat equipment, the pontoon crossing in the Darivka area and the temporary bridge in the Nova Kakhovka area,” which the Russians have erected to try to resupply forces on the west bank of the Dnipro river.
US weapons makers have some capacity to boost capacity: Pentagon
Some US defence industrial base suppliers would be able to ramp up their weapons production to replenish US stock that was sent to Ukraine, but not all, the US undersecretary of defence for acquisition and sustainment, Bill LaPlante, has stated.
“Most production lines that are active can have some … capacity to increase production, but not all,” LaPlante noted during a news conference.
High-impact projects are needed to rebuild Ukraine: US
US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen has stated there is a need for a broad coalition of partners to help Ukraine recover and rebuild after Russia’s invasion, with a focus on near-term, high-impact projects.
During a virtual meeting with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Yellen also discussed the need for Ukraine’s partners to deliver expeditiously on economic assistance for the country, which has been besieged for more than six months by Russian forces.
Pentagon: Ukrainian counteroffensive in Kherson has yielded “encouraging signs”
A senior US Defense Department official said the Ukrainian counteroffensive that began on Sept. 1 in the Kherson region has shown the Ukrainians have been “creative” in integrating military capabilities provided by the US and other countries in their operations.
“We’re watching the progress on the counteroffensive quite closely as you could imagine. … I think we’ve seen some encouraging signs, certainly even in just the last day or two,” US Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Sasha Baker stated Friday at a briefing with reporters, “but again, the Russians are a formidable adversary, and there’s a, I think, a long fight ahead.”
This is the first time the US Defense Department has called the Ukrainian operation a counteroffensive, a term previously avoided by department officials, including US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley.
US secretary of state: War in Ukraine “likely to go on for some significant period of time”
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Friday he believes the war in Ukraine “is likely to go on for some significant period of time,” noting that “there are a huge number of Russian forces that are in Ukraine, and, unfortunately, tragically, horrifically, President Putin has demonstrated that he will throw a lot of people into this at huge cost for Russia and huge cost to its future.”
Speaking at a news conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Blinken stated “we see Ukraine making real, demonstrable progress in a deliberate way” in their counteroffensive to reclaim Russian-held parts of the country. He said he didn’t want to prejudge “where it will go and how far it will get, but the initial signs are positive,” and reiterated his view the fact that Ukrainians “are fighting for their own country” will be “the most decisive factor.”
“The Russian forces in Ukraine, many of them have no idea why they’re there. Some didn’t even know where they were being sent. We see reports that their morale is low. And when you don’t know what you’re fighting for, that is something that’s not sustainable,” Blinken added.
“Now, Russia has significant resources, military resources. It is acting in horrific, indiscriminate ways. Ukrainians are bearing an incredibly heavy cost,” Blinken said, adding, “Even on the front lines now, in and around the Kherson area, even as they’re making progress, they’re bearing real costs, but fundamentally, they’re fighting for their own homeland.”
The tops US diplomat noted he believed that Russian citizens would eventually see the toll the war is bearing on them.
“How is what Putin is doing, doing anything to improve the lives of Russian people? How is this helping them? How is this assuring their own future? How is this creating opportunity for them?” he asked.
“Not only is it not, it’s doing just the opposite. It’s cutting Russia off from the world. It’s denying opportunity. It’s depleting its resources, resources that go to help the Russian people,” the top diplomat added.
“In a closed information society that Putin has created and Russia, that information doesn’t get there as quickly as it as an otherwise might, but I believe it will. And Russians have to ask themselves, why in the world they are losing so many lives, trying to take another country that is not theirs,” Blinken said.
IAEA issues warning urgently calling for cessation of shelling in the area of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
The director of the International Atomic Energy Agency issued a dire warning urgently calling for the immediate cessation of shelling in the area surrounding the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant due to the risk of a “nuclear accident.”
A “serious situation” developed after the power infrastructure feeding the city of Enerhodar — which houses the plant operators and their families — was destroyed by shelling, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said in a statement.
The shelling has led to a complete power blackout — with no running water, power or sewage — in the city.
“Given the increased and continued shelling, there is little likelihood of re-establishing reliable offsite power to the ZNPP, especially as the shelling continually and repeatedly damages the power infrastructure,” Grossi added.
Without confidence in the restoration of offsite power, the operator is considering shutting down the only remaining operating reactor — meaning the whole plant would be fully reliant on emergency diesel generators, he explained.
Grossi again called for the establishment of a nuclear safety and security protection zone.
““This is the only way to ensure that we do not face a nuclear accident,” he said. ”
Ukraine and Russia have repeatedly traded accusations for who is responsible for the shelling.