Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 173

Dozens of countries as well as the European Union have demanded the immediate withdrawal of Russian troops from the occupied nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine.

“The stationing of Russian military personnel and weapons at the nuclear facility is unacceptable,” a joint statement signed by the US, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Japan and New Zealand among 42 countries said.

“Deployment of Russian military personnel and weaponry at the nuclear facility is unacceptable and disregards the safety, security, and

safeguards principles that all members of the IAEA [International Atomic Energy Agency] have committed to respect,” the group added.

Ukraine says Russians in trouble in Kherson after bridges hit

Ukraine has announced Russian troops who crossed the Dnipro river during their offensive in the southern Kherson region were facing growing difficulties after strategic bridges were damaged.

Moscow’s forces seized the southern city of Kherson on the Dnipro early in their invasion of Ukraine, the only regional capital they have conquered so far.

Their westward offensive in the region has made some progress, but the three bridges they control in the area – two for road traffic and another carrying a railway – have been bombarded repeatedly in recent weeks.

Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant ‘risks increasing every day’: Mayor

The risk of disaster at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant occupied by Russian troops is “increasing every day”, according to the mayor of the city where the facility is located.

“What is happening there is outright nuclear terrorism,” Dmytro Orlov told the AFP news agency by telephone, adding, “It can end unpredictably at any moment.”

The plant, which is Europe’s largest, was seized by Russian soldiers in the opening days of the invasion and has remained on the front line ever since. This week the facility has come under fire repeatedly, with Kyiv and Moscow trading blame for the dangerous escalation.

