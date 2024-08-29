Russia says no prospect for peace talks with Ukraine

The Indian leader spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin about his visit to Ukraine in a phone call on Tuesday. Peskov was asked if New Delhi had offered any new peace initiative during the conversation, and said that was not the case.

”The Indian side has consistently held the position of a supporter of peace… This corresponds with our worldview. But at this moment it is blatantly obvious that there are no conditions for such talks,” the Russian official responded on Wednesday.

Putin previously ruled out negotiations with Kiev due to its military incursion in Russia’s Kursk Region and the harm it is inflicting on the civilian population. He has previously stated that he would order a ceasefire if Ukraine renounced its bid to join NATO and pulled troops out of all territories that Moscow claims under Russian sovereignty.

Officials in Kiev initially claimed that the offensive, which was launched earlier this month, was meant to bolster the Ukrainian position during eventual peace talks with Russia. President Volodymyr Zelensky later denied that, and now refers to the attack as part of a “victory plan”, which he intends to submit to Washington for approval soon.

Peskov was asked about Zelensky’s remark and said Moscow had “no illusions about the nature of the Kiev regime”, and remains committed to achieving all its key objectives in the Ukraine conflict.

During his talks with Modi, Zelensky accused India of supporting Russia rather than being a neutral nation, which is New Delhi’s official position on the ongoing hostilities. The visiting prime minister responded that his nation had always been “on the side of peace”.