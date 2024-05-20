Russia says ready to assist Iran in late president copter crash investigation

Russia is ready to provide assistance to Iran’s investigation into the cause of the copter crash that killed Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, state news agency RIA quoted Shoigu as saying on Monday.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei over the death of Raisi, who he called “a true friend of Russia”.

Putin also phoned Iran’s new interim president on Monday as Moscow made clear its desire to preserve and build on its deepening relationship with Tehran despite the sudden death of President Raisi.

The Kremlin announced Putin expressed his condolences to Mohammad Mokhber and to the whole Iranian people over Raisi’s death in a helicopter crash, describing Raisi as a “reliable partner who made an invaluable personal contribution” to bilateral relations.

“Both sides emphasised their mutual desire to further consistently strengthen comprehensive Russian-Iranian interaction for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries,” the Kremlin added in its readout of the Putin-Mokhber call.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov also stated Russia will continue to deepen its relationship with Iran and that previous agreements with Tehran will be implemented, according to news agency Tass.