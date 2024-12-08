Russia says Assad left Syria, gave orders for peaceful power handover

In a statement issued on Telegram on Sunday afternoon, officials clarified that Moscow was not involved in the talks but acknowledged Assad’s decision to transfer power “peacefully”.

“Russian military bases in Syria are on high alert. At present, there is no serious threat to their security,” the statement read.

The Foreign Ministry added Moscow remains in contact with all Syrian opposition factions and is taking measures to ensure the safety of Russian citizens in the region.

”We urge all sides to refrain from violence and resolve issues of political governance through dialogue,” the statement said.

It also stressed the need to respect the views of “all ethnic and religious groups within Syrian society.”

Russia reaffirmed its support for an “inclusive political process” based on United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254, which calls for a peaceful resolution to the Syrian conflict through free elections and a new constitution.

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and other anti-government militias took control of Damascus on Sunday. Syrian Prime Minister Mohammad al-Jalali has expressed his willingness to cooperate with any leadership chosen by the people, adding that he remains at home in Damascus.

The HTS offensive began last week from the opposition-held Idlib province and was led by a former Al-Qaeda commander.