Rocket attack in Syria’s Damascus injures one

Rockets were fired at a home in Syria’s capital on Friday night, causing injury as well as material damage, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.

The attack in the city’s western Mezzeh 86 neighbourhood was caused by “unknown assailants”, state media said.

A security source told state TV channel Al-Ikhbariah TV that security forces have launched an investigation into the circumstances of the incident and are pursuing those responsible.

SANA reported that the party behind the attack and the exact weapons “remain unknown so far”.

However, it added that the rockets were fired from a mobile launcher.

Explosions aren’t uncommon in the Syrian capital, but have decreased in recent months.

Since the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s government in December last year by armed rebels who took over his seat of power in the capital, there have been several explosions in Damascus.

Israel has also carried out hundreds of air strikes around the country since the end of the 54-year Assad dynasty, mainly targeting assets of the Syrian army.