Report: Taliban Deputy PM, Iran Envoy Meet in Moscow

By
IFP Editorial Staff
-

Reports say a delegation led by Abdul Salam Hanafi, the deputy prime minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, has sat down with Hassan Kazemi Qomi, Iran’s special envoy and his accompanying team in Moscow.

Tasnim News Agency quoted Taliban Spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, as saying the two sides discussed bilateral relations and the necessity of seizing economic opportunities in the region.

They also committed themselves to holding talks in the near future about trade as well as water and electricity issues, added the spokesman.

The Wednesday meeting was held on the sidelines of an international summit on Afghanistan, hosted by Russia.

Subscribe
IFP Editorial Staff
https://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here