Removal of West sanctions on Syria ‘long overdue’ but ‘positive’ step: Iran UN envoy

Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Amir Saeid Iravani made the remark before the UN Security Council session on “The situation in the Middle East: (Syria)” in New York on Wednesday.

He hailed the growing international acknowledgment that humanitarian and reconstruction aid in Syria must not be politicized, saying the suffering of the war-ravaged country’s people should not be used for political purposes.

“We call for the full and unconditional lifting of all unilateral sanctions. These illegal measures violate the UN Charter and international law,” he added.

He emphasized that any easing of sanctions must lead to real and immediate changes in the lives of more than 16 million Syrians who are currently in need of urgent help.

“It must also support the return of refugees and help rebuild Syria’s economy and infrastructure, paving the way for lasting peace and stability,” Iravani said.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump announced that he would lift the entirety of Washington’s sanctions against Syria after the new administration in the Arab country reportedly proposed making “peace” with the Israeli regime, the US’s closest regional ally.

The EU has also agreed to lift economic sanctions on Syria in an effort to help the war-torn country recover.

Last month, the UK also announced the partial suspension of sanctions on Syria.

The Iranian envoy reiterated Syria’s right and responsibility to maintain peace and security throughout its territory, noting that the country suffers “fragile” security given the ongoing foreign military presence and illegal occupation, especially in the northeast and south.

“The continued occupation of the Syrian Golan by Israel clearly violates international law and Security Council resolution 497 (1981),” he added.

He stressed the importance of strongly condemning Israel’s repeated attacks, including the May 2 airstrike near the presidential palace.

Israeli warplanes conducted airstrikes adjacent to the presidential palace in the Syrian capital of Damascus on May 2, amid the silence of the ruling Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham-led (HTS) administration.

Since Bashar Assad’s government collapsed in December, Syria has been hit by hundreds of Israeli airstrikes, mainly targeting military infrastructure that belonged to the former Syrian army.

“These acts threaten the region’s peace and are made possible by US support,” he said.

The diplomat once again affirmed Iran’s firm stance on the need for respecting Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and withdrawing all illegal foreign forces “immediately and unconditionally.”

“It is evident that only the Israeli occupying regime stands to benefit from the fragmentation and instability in Syria,” Iravani added.

“Its persistent acts of aggression, repeated violations of international law, and continued expansion of occupation are clearly aimed at perpetuating a state of permanent instability in the country.”

Iravani emphasized the need to fight all forms of terrorism in Syria, especially the threat posed by “foreign terrorist fighters (FTFs).”

He said Iran, as a close neighbor, is deeply concerned about reports that FTFs are being relocated from Syria to other conflict areas, as the move could increase instability in the region and pose serious risks to neighboring countries.

He urged the Security Council to remain alert and respond through strong and effective measures.