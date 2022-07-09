Reformist Iranian politician detained

Tajzadeh is a former deputy interior and culture minister and was an advisor to former president Mohammad Khatami.

Fakhrossadat Mohtashamipour, a political activist and Tajzadeh’s wife, has confirmed reports of his arrest.

After the presidential election in 2009, Tajzadeh was arrested and handed a 6-year prison sentence and a 10-year ban from political activities over his involvement in the unrest that followed the election.

He filed for candidacy in the 2021 presidential election, but was disqualified by the Guardian Council.