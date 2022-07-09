Saturday, July 9, 2022
Reformist Iranian politician detained

By IFP Editorial Staff
Mostafa Tajzadeh

Senior reformist politician Mostafa Tajzadeh was detained on Friday evening on charges of ‘acting against national security and spreading propaganda to disturb public opinion’, according to media reports.

Tajzadeh is a former deputy interior and culture minister and was an advisor to former president Mohammad Khatami.

Fakhrossadat Mohtashamipour, a political activist and Tajzadeh’s wife, has confirmed reports of his arrest.

After the presidential election in 2009, Tajzadeh was arrested and handed a 6-year prison sentence and a 10-year ban from political activities over his involvement in the unrest that followed the election.

He filed for candidacy in the 2021 presidential election, but was disqualified by the Guardian Council.

