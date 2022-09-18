Putin’s spokesman to Biden: Cases of Russia using nuclear weapons stated in nuclear doctrine

“Read the doctrine, everything is written there,” Peskov said, answering the question of where there is a possibility of Russia using nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden has warned Russian President Vladimir Putin against thoughts of using nuclear weapons in Ukraine, while Putin’s spokesman advised Washington of Moscow’s nuclear “red line”.

Biden has stressed Moscow would become a global pariah if it uses weapons of mass destruction on the former Soviet state.

In an interview with a US media outlet, Biden was asked what his message to Putin would be if he felt the best way to operate in Ukraine was to use nuclear or chemical weapons against Kiev’s forces.

The US president replied “don’t, don’t, don’t”, adding that such a decision would “change the face of war unlike anything since World War Two”.

If Russia launches a nuclear or chemical attack on Ukraine, it would “become more of a pariah in the world than they ever have been,” and America’s response would depend “on the extent of what they do,” Biden said in the interview with CBS News.

On Friday, Putin commented on the attempts to carry out terrorist attacks in Russia, including on Russian nuclear facilities, but assured that the situation is under control.

He stressed that Russia is doing everything to prevent a negative development of events, but noted that Moscow, for the time being, is responding with restraint to Ukrainian attacks on infrastructure and terrorist attacks.

If the situation continues to develop in this way, the response will be more serious, according to Putin.

Russia has on numerous previous occasions stated that it does not contemplate the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine.