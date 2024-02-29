Putin claims Russia in possession of weapons capable of hitting targets on territory of its adversaries

According to the Russian head of state, the consequences for possible interventionists in Russia will be much more tragic than in previous eras.

“They (the West) should finally understand that we also have weapons, yes, they know about it, and I’ve just said this, there are weapons that can hit targets on their territory, and that everything they are inventing now, what they are scaring the whole world with, that all this really threatens a conflict with the use of nuclear weapons, and thus the destruction of civilization,” the president said.

The Russian leader stressed that the actions of the United States and its satellites have actually led to the dismantling of the European security system.

According to Putin, “this creates risks for everyone.”

“Don’t they realize that or what? These are people, you know, who have not gone through hard trials. They have already forgotten what war is. Here we are, even our current generation, went through such hard trials during the fight against international terrorism in the Caucasus. Now the same thing is happening in the conflict in Ukraine. They think it’s all some kind of cartoon for them,” he added.

“In fact, Russophobia, like other ideologies of racism, national superiority and exclusivity, blinds, deprives of reason,” the president emphasized.

“We remember the fate of those who once sent their contingents to the territory of our country. But now the consequences for possible interventionists will be much more tragic,” he stated.

In addition, the Russian leader said that the claims that Russia is preparing to attack Europe are nothing but nonsense.

“The West provoked the conflict in Ukraine, in the Middle East, in other regions of the world, and continues to lie. Now, they shamelessly say that Russia allegedly intends to attack Europe. You and I understand that they are talking nonsense,” Putin added.

“At the same time, they themselves are choosing targets for strikes on our territory, choosing the most effective, as they think, means of defeat. They are talking about the possibility of sending NATO military contingents to Ukraine,” the Russian leader pointed out.

Politicians in the West sought to weaken Russia from within, just like they did in Ukraine, but they failed, Putin continued.

“They essentially would like to do to Russia exactly what they did to many other regions of the world, including Ukraine: bring discord to our home and weaken us from within. But they miscalculated,” the president said, adding, “It is absolutely obvious today.”

The West “faced the firm position and determination of our multinational people. Our soldiers and officers, Christians and Muslims, Buddhists and followers of Judaism, representatives of different ethnicities, cultures and regions have proved in practice, better than through a thousand words, that the centuries-old cohesion and unity of the people of Russia is an immense, all-conquering force. Standing together, shoulder to shoulder, they are fighting for their common, shared Motherland”, Putin went on to say.