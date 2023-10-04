Putin likely to run for Russia’s 2024 election: Report

The possible run could extend Putin’s hold to power until 2030 when he is 77 years old. By then he would be in power as president or prime minister for more than three decades.

Asked about the report, Russian government spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he knew nothing about a plan to announce Putin’s bid in November.

“I know nothing about the presidential campaign being officially announced in November,” Peskov told reporters.

“I do not have such information. I have nothing more to add.”

Back in mid-September, the Kremlin spokesperson said “no one will be able to compete” with the president if he decides to contend for the post.

Russia’s next presidential election is due to be held in March 2024, with a possible second round theoretically being held in April.