Putin signs decree introducing life sentences for treason

The decree was posted on the Kremlin website. Lawmakers had already voted to boost the longest sentences for treason to life, up from 20 years.

Legislators also approved raising the maximum sentence for carrying out “a terrorist act” – defined as a deed which endangered lives and was aimed at destabilising Russia – to 20 years, from 15 years at present.

Those found guilty of sabotage could also go to jail for 20 years, up from 15, while people convicted of “international terrorism” could be sentenced to life, up from 12 years. The decree did not explain what “international terrorism” is.

Russia announced such laws are required to protect the country from infiltration by Ukraine and Western intelligence agencies.

Putin said at a meeting with the Council of Legislators on Friday that Russia won’t isolate itself, but rather will expand relations with friendly countries.

“We are not going to isolate ourselves. On the contrary, we will expand pragmatic, equitable, mutually beneficial relations that are nothing less than partnerships with friendly countries in Eurasia, Africa, Latin America,” he added.

“In the United States, by the way, we have a lot of people that think along the same lines as we do. Same with Europe. The elites behave differently. But we know that the elites in these countries are far from always conducting the policies that benefit the interest of their own people. It will backfire on them,” Putin went on to say.

He stated Russia is ready to work with the foreign partners, global companies and corporations that “value their business reputation and want to cooperate with Russia.”

He expressed hope that the multiple meetings that the lawmakers in attendance will hold with their foreign counterparts will serve to strengthen ties and mutual trust between countries.