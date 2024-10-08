President Pezeshkian slams US, Europe for staying silent on Israeli genocide

“The reality we are facing in the region is [the occurrence of] back-to-back incidents,” Pezeshkian said in an event on Tuesday, in an apparent reference to the Israeli war on Gaza that has expanded to Lebanon.

The Iranian president slammed the US and European countries, which claim to be advocates of human rights, for supporting the “savage” Israeli regime which “doesn’t adhere to any rule” and continues with its campaign of killing.

“These self-proclaimed advocates of human rights tell us: ‘Why do you execute a murderer?’, this is while they should be asked: ‘Why don’t you say anything about the massacre of women and children?”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Pezeshkian stressed the importance of unity among Muslims to thwart the enemy’s plots.

His statements came a day after the first anniversary of Israel’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip.

Israel launched the war on Gaza after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas waged the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity on October 7, 2023 in response to the Israeli regime’s decades-long campaign of bloodletting and devastation against Palestinians.

The regime’s bloody onslaught on Gaza has so far killed more than 41,900 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured over 97,300 others. Thousands more are also missing and presumed dead under rubble.

Israel has also been targeting Lebanon since October 2023, when it launched the war on the Gaza Strip.

Since late last month, the regime has escalated its strikes on Lebanon, killing hundreds of people.

Lebanon’s Hezbollah has been responding to the aggression with numerous retaliatory operations.

More than 2,000 people have been killed in Israel’s attacks against Lebanon in the past year, according to the Arab country’s Health Ministry.